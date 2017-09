BRUSSELS, May 7 (Reuters) - The European Union and Japan have agreed to try to wrap-up free-trade negotiations next year, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Wednesday, following an EU-Japan summit in Brussels.

“We confirmed the importance of an early conclusion and 2015 is the target date for a basic agreement,” Abe told a news conference with European Union leaders. (Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Adrian Croft)