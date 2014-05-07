FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU warns Russia not to deepen crisis in Ukraine
May 7, 2014 / 10:41 AM / 3 years ago

EU warns Russia not to deepen crisis in Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, May 7 (Reuters) - The European Union called on Russia on Wednesday to avoid worsening the crisis in Ukraine or face further sanctions.

The EU also said it wants to continue negotiations on a free-trade deal with Japan, which officials see as crucial for economic growth.

“We call on Russia to refrain from any steps to further destabilise Ukraine, instead to engage in a diplomatic resolution of the crisis,” European Council President Herman Van Rompuy told a news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe following a summit in Brussels.

“Further steps in destabilising Ukraine will call for additional sanctions,” Van Rompuy said. (Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Adrian Croft)

