TOKYO/BRUSSELS, July 6 European farmers on Thursday welcomed an agreement between the EU and Japan on a free trade pact which will remove tariffs on much of their bilateral trade, especially for some agricultural goods.

Producers and exporters of meat and dairy as well as wines and other specialty foods, categories which are currently highly protected in Japan, will see the biggest windfall from the tariff reductions EU farm lobby Copa-Cogeca said in a statement

"It is good news for EU producers that this ambitious trade deal has been wrapped up," said Martin Merrild, head of Copa.

Teruyuki Daino, president of Kirin Holdings' wine business Mercian Corp, said he welcomed the potential expansion of the Japanese wine market, but added he was concerned over the impact on smaller Japanese wineries.

Megmilk Snow Brand, which currently shares market dominance with only two other manufacturers in Japan, said it was preparing for a large impact on the domestic dairy industry. (Reporting by Elizabeth Miles in Brussels and Ritsuko Ando in Tokyo; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)