Orange wins EU approval for 3.4 bln euro purchase of Jazztel
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
May 19, 2015 / 9:56 AM / 2 years ago

Orange wins EU approval for 3.4 bln euro purchase of Jazztel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, May 19 (Reuters) - French telecoms operator Orange won European Union regulatory approval on Tuesday for its 3.4-billion-euro ($3.8 billion) takeover of Jazztel after agreeing to help a rival enter the Spanish market.

Orange, which is betting on the deal to help it better compete with Vodafone and Telefonica in Spain, pledged to sell an independent fibre-to-the-home network covering Barcelona, Madrid, Malaga, Sevilla and Valencia.

It will also give the buyer wholesale access to Jazztel’s copper network and also to its mobile network in the event the purchaser does not have such a service.

The European Commission said the concessions would enable a fourth player to enter the Spanish broadband market

Reuters was the first to report on April 30 that the deal would be cleared with conditions. ($1 = 0.8941 euros) (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
