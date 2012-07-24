FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 24, 2012 / 6:23 AM / 5 years ago

EU's Juncker reaffirms strong commitment to euro zone

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 24 (Reuters) - Eurogroup head Jean-Claude Juncker reiterated a “strong commitment” to the euro zone as a whole on Tuesday after Moody’s Investors Service changed its outlook for Germany, the Netherlands and Luxembourg to negative from stable.

“We take note of the rating decision of Moody’s which confirms the very strong rating enjoyed by a number of euro area Member States, as supported by the sound fundamentals which these and other euro area countries continue to enjoy,” he said in a statement.

“Against this background, we reiterate our strong commitment to ensure the stability of the euro area as a whole.”

On Monday, Moody’s changed its outlook for Germany, the Netherlands and Luxembourg to negative from stable as fallout from Europe’s debt crisis cast a shadow over the euro zone’s top-rated countries.

Moody’s cited an increased chance that Greece could leave the euro zone, which “would set off a chain of financial sector shocks ... that policymakers could only contain at a very high cost.” (Reporting By Ben Deighton)

