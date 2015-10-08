FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Europe needs better relations with Russia, even if not sexy
October 8, 2015 / 5:12 PM / 2 years ago

Europe needs better relations with Russia, even if not sexy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PASSAU, Germany, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Europe needs to work to improve its relationship with Russia, and things cannot be allowed to continue as they are now, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Thursday.

“We must make efforts towards a practical relationship with Russia. It is not sexy but that must be the case, we can’t go on like this,” he said at event in the southern German town of Passau.

The EU, along with other Western nations, imposed sanctions on Russia over the crisis in Ukraine last year and now there are tensions over Moscow’s military action in Syria.

Juncker also said the refugee crisis would last several years. (Reporting by Jens Hack; writing by Madeline Chambers; editing by David Stamp)

