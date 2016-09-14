FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU reforms seeks to boost telecom investment
September 14, 2016 / 10:30 AM / a year ago

EU reforms seeks to boost telecom investment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The European Commission on Wednesday proposed rules which could make it easier for telecoms operators such as Deutsche Telekom and Orange to boost revenues and invest in costly fast broadband services.

The proposals include longer spectrum licenses and provisions for allowing former incumbents to block rivals from accessing their networks unless there is a market shortcoming.

The EU executive also foresees extending telecoms rules on security to web-based apps such as Facebook's WhatsApp. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
