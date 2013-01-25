FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU, Latin America to agree to better trade ties -summit draft
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 25, 2013 / 4:16 PM / in 5 years

EU, Latin America to agree to better trade ties -summit draft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - EU and Latin American leaders at a summit this weekend will commit to avoiding protectionist policies and ensure a better environment for business, according to a draft of the summit’s final statement, signalling potentially warmer trade ties.

“We firmly reject all coercive measures of unilateral character that are contrary to international law and the commonly accepted rules of free trade,” the leaders meeting on Jan. 26-27 will say, according to the draft seen by Reuters.

“We agree this type of practice poses a serious threat to multilateralism,” the draft said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.