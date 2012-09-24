FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CFTC's Gensler calls for independent compiler of Libor
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 24, 2012 / 2:25 PM / 5 years ago

CFTC's Gensler calls for independent compiler of Libor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Independent bodies such as those set up to record derivatives transactions could collect market trades as part of efforts to reform and restore confidence in the Libor benchmark interest rate, a top U.S. regulator said on Monday.

Gary Gensler, chairman of the Commodity Trading Futures Commission, told members of the European Parliament that he favoured moving towards “real observable transactions and an independent body collecting that data”.

Gensler called for the creation of “firewalls or separation between the trading desk that can profit” so that trading desks are unable to influence submissions that go towards setting the London Interbank Offered Rate (Libor).

“At Barclays there were trading desk in London and Tokyo and New York, they were all trying to influence the submitters when they made their submissions,” he said in reference to Libor.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.