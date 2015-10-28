EU, Liechtenstein sign deal to exchange financial data from 2017

BRUSSELS, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The European Union and Liechtenstein signed on Wednesday an agreement to automatically exchange bank account information from 2017 as part of a wider push to reduce tax evasion in Europe.

The deal will allow tax authorities of all 28 EU countries to obtain information about financial accounts held by their citizens in the little Alpine state that lies between Switzerland and Austria.

“The enhanced information exchange will help tax authorities to track down tax evaders, while also acting as a deterrent for those that hide income and assets abroad,” a European Commission statement said.

The deal with Liechtenstein follows a similar agreement struck in May with Switzerland, and negotiations are ongoing between the EU and the three other European micro-states with highly developed financial sectors, Monaco, San Marino and Andorra.

Known a decade ago for banking secrecy laws that permitted some of the world’s wealthiest to avoid taxes, Liechtenstein now markets itself as a centre of responsible investing and hosts around 120 asset management firms. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; editing by John Stonestreet)