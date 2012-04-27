FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU Commission warns UK over Milford Haven LNG safety
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 27, 2012 / 12:20 PM / in 5 years

EU Commission warns UK over Milford Haven LNG safety

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, April 27 (Reuters) - The European Commission has issued a formal notice to Britain over failure to comply with EU safety rules at Milford Haven Liquefied Natural Gas terminal, a Commission spokesman said on Friday.

“The failure in question concerns the assessment of potential risks from LNG tankers approaching and berthing at Milford Haven,” spokesman Joe Hennon said.

The EU’s Environmental Impact Assessment Directive requires such risks to be assessed and the findings to be made public.

A formal notice is a preliminary step, which ultimately could lead to action before the European Court of Justice if a member state does not comply.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.