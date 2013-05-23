FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU decision on Lufthansa, United tie-up on Thursday -source
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 23, 2013 / 9:05 AM / in 4 years

EU decision on Lufthansa, United tie-up on Thursday -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, May 23 (Reuters) - EU regulators will announce on Thursday their acceptance of proposals by Lufthansa, United Airlines, Continental and Air Canada to free up airport slots to end an antitrust case, a source familiar with the matter said.

The four airlines’ revenue-sharing, pricing and capacity pacts triggered an investigation by the European Commission four years ago, over concerns that the transatlantic tie-up may result in higher prices for premium passengers.

The carriers offered concessions last year, including giving up some slots in Frankfurt and New York.

“The Commission’s decision will come today,” said the person, who declined to be identified because of the sensitivity of the matter.

Reuters reported in February that the EU competition authority would accept the airlines’ proposals, with no finding of infringement nor any fine.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.