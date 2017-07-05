BRUSSELS, July 5 The following are mergers under
review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU
merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
-- French carmaker PSA Group to acquire General
Motors's European arm Opel (approved July 5)
-- French construction and concessions company Vinci
and Swiss airport retailer Dufry LFP to
jointly acquire Portuguese retail operator Lojas Francas de
Portugal (approved July 5)
-- French power company EDF to acquire British
engineering company Imtech (approved June 29)
NEW LISTINGS
None
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
None
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
JULY 12
-- U.S. chemicals company DuPont to acquire U.S.
pesticide maker FMC's health and nutrition business
(notified June 7/deadline July 12)
JULY 13
-- U.S. pesticide maker FMC to acquire U.S.
chemicals company DuPont's crop protection business
(notified June 8/deadline July 13)
JULY 14
-- U.S. engine maker Cummins and U.S. industrial
conglomerate Eaton Corp to set up a joint venture for
automated transmissions for heavy and medium duty commercial
vehicles (notified June 9/deadline July 14/simplified)
JULY 17
-- French car distributors PGA Group and Groupe Bernard to
set up a joint venture (notified June 12/deadline July
17/simplified)
-- Japanese conglomerate Itochu, Japanese printing
company Toppan Printing and Thailand's Thung Hua Sinn
to jointly acquire plastic bag packaging company TPN Food
Packaging (notified June 12/deadline July 17/simplified)
-- Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) and British
Telecom Pension Scheme to jointly acquire Milton Park business
park (notified June 12/deadline July 17/simplified)
-- U.S. travel search site The Priceline Group to
acquire U.S. peer Momondo Group (notified June 12/deadline July
17)
-- U.S. private equity firm Lone Star to acquire Portuguese
bank Novo Banco (notified June 12/deadline July 17/simplified)
JULY 18
-- UK property developer Segro plc and Public Sector Pension
Investment Board (PSPIB) to jointly acquire a plot of land
(notified June 13/deadline July 18/simplified)
-- Fund management companies Deutsche Alternative Asset
Management (Global) Ltd, InfraVia and Finanziaria Internazionale
Holding S.p.A (FIH) to jointly acquire FIH subsidiary Agora
Investimenti S.p.A which has airport management activities
(notified June 13/deadline July 18)
JULY 19
-- French utility group Suez SA to acquire U.S.
conglomerate General Electric's water and process
technologies business (notified June 14/deadline July 19)
-- Dutch state owned gas operator Gasunie, Dutch storage
tank operator Vopak and German gas and chemicals
storage company Oiltanking which is controlled by German joint
stock company Marquard & Bahls AG to set up a joint venture
(notified June 14/deadline July 19/simplified)
JULY 20
-- Private equity firm Blackstone Group to acquire
Finnish real estate investment company Sponda
(notified June 15/deadline July 20/simplified)
-- Lithuanian mobile network operator Bite Lietuva, Swedish
mobile operator Tele2 and Sweden's Telia to set up a joint
venture (notified June 15/deadline July 20)
JULY 24
-- German brake systems maker Knorr-Bremse to
acquire Swedish peer Haldex (notified June 1/deadline
extended to July 24 from July 7 after Knorr-Bremse offered
concessions)
-- KPS Capital Partners to acquire U.S. car parts maker
DexKo Global (notified June 16/deadline July 24/simplified)
-- Australian global investment firm IFM and port builder
and concessions operator OHL to acquire joint control of toll
road and airport operator OHL Mexico (notified June 16/deadline
July 24/simplified)
-- Megatrends which is a unit of investment fund European
Cities Fund, and British real estate investment fund Intu
Properties Plc to jointly acquire Spain's Xanadu Retail and
Leisure (notified June 16/deadline July 24/simplified)
JULY 26
-- Swedish carmaker Volvo to acquire Swedish car
rental company First Rent A Car AB (notified June 20/deadline
July 26)
-- British asset manager Intermediate Capital Group to
acquire nursing home operator Domusvi Group (notified June
20/deadline July 26/simplified)
-- Anglo-Swiss chemicals company Ineos to acquire British
oil company BP's Forties Pipeline System (notified June
20/deadline July 26/simplified)
-- Universities Superannuation Scheme Limited (USSL) and
U.S. bank Goldman Sachs to acquire joint control of
Spanish energy company Redexis Gas (notified June 20/deadline
July 26/simplified)
-- German conglomerate Harng Central Department Store Ltd
and prOperty developer Signa Prime to acquire joint control of
German property developer Berlin, Passauer Straße 1-3 Immobilien
GmbH & Co. KG (notified June 20/deadline July 26/simplified)
JULY 31
-- Shipping terminal operator PSA International Pte Ltd and
Terminal Investment Ltd Sarl, which is indirectly and jointly
controlled by Swiss container line MSC (Mediterraneann Shipping
Company), to jointly acquire Belgian container terminal operator
PSA DGD (notified June 23/deadline July 31)
AUG 1
-- Property developer Bouygues Immobilier and hotel group
Accor to jointly acquire French company Nextdoor which is now
solely controlled by Bouygues Immobilier (notified June
26/deadline Aug. 1/simplified)
AUG 2
-- Czech energy company EPH to acquire two UK gas-fired
power plants from British energy supplier Centrica
(notified June 27/deadline Aug. 2/simplified)
AUG 3
-- U.S. industrial company Deere & Co to acquire
German road construction company Wirtgen (notified June
28/deadline Aug. 3)
AUG 4
-- Japan's Toray Industries and Japanese industrial
conglomerate Mitsui Co Ltd to jointly acquire Japanese fragrance
and chemicals maker Soda Aromatic Co Ltd (notified June
29/deadline Aug. 4/simplified)
-- Private equity firms CCMP Capital and MSD Aqua Partners
to jointly acquire swimming pool equipment maker Hayward
Industries (notified June 29/deadline Aug.
4/simplified)
-- Credit rating agency Moody's to acquire Dutch
business intelligence statistics provider Bureau van Dijk
Electronic Publishing (notified June 29/deadline Aug.
4/simplified)
-- UK property developer Segro plc and Canada's Public
Sector Pension Investment Board (PSPIB) to jointly acquire
French logistics asset Morgane Portfolio (notified June
29/deadline Aug. 4/simplified)
-- Austrian construction company WIG Wietersdorfer Holding
GmbH and Saudi Arabian Amiantit to set up a joint
venture (notified June 29/deadline Aug. 4)
AUG 7
-- French luxury goods group LVMH and Italian
spectacles maker Marcolin to set up a joint venture (notified
June 30/deadline Aug. 7/simplified)
-- German industrial group Bayer to acquire U.S.
seeds company Monsanto (notified June 30/deadline Aug.
7)
DEADLINE SUSPENDED
-- U.S. smartphone chipmaker Qualcomm to acquire
Dutch company NXP Semiconductors NV (notified April
28/deadline suspended on June 28 after the companies failed to
provide relevant information)
GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS
DEADLINES:
The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is
filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working
days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed
remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.
Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission
opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90
additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working
days.
SIMPLIFIED:
Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the
clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving
any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as
non-simplified - that is, ordinary first-stage reviews - until
they are approved.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)