Fish farmer Marine Harvest likely to contest 20 mln euro fine

OSLO, July 23 (Reuters) - Marine Harvest, the world’s largest fish farmer, said on Wednesday it disagreed with a decision by European Union regulators to fine the firm 20 million euros for acquiring rival Morpol without first securing antitrust approval.

“Marine Harvest will now carefully consider the options available to it. It appears, however, more likely than not that the decision to fine the company will be referred to the EU courts,” it said in a statement.

“Marine Harvest also notes that the size of the fine appears to deviate significantly from similar cases where fines have been applied by the Commission,” it said. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Balazs Koranyi)