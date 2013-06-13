EU states in deal on market rules-EU official

LONDON, June 13 (Reuters) - European Union states have struck a deal to overhaul the bloc’s securities markets, ending a near two-year deadlock and setting the stage for talks with EU lawmakers on a final text, an EU official said on Thursday.

Ambassadors from the 27 member states backed a compromise to update the rules that catch up with advances in trading technology and plug supervisory gaps highlighted by the financial crisis.

“There is in substance an agreement to be confirmed by ambassadors on Monday,” an EU diplomat close to the talks said on condition of anonymity.

After Monday’s confirmation, member states will sit down with the European Parliament to thrash out a final text for a law that will take effect from 2014 at the earliest, affecting stocks, bonds, derivatives and commodities.