UPDATE 1-EU set to agree on securitisation plan by year-end

BRUSSELS, Nov 10 (Reuters) - European Union finance ministers are expected to reach a deal by the end of the year on a plan to revamp the securitisation market in Europe, EU officials said on Tuesday.

The European market for asset-backed securities (ABS) is only half the size it was before the global financial crisis in 2008-2009.

The European Commission, the EU executive, in September launched a broad plan to revive capital markets in Europe, with an initial proposal to revamp the market for securities based on pooled loans such as mortgages, a process known as securitisation.

“We might have an agreement in the Council (of EU finance ministers) by Christmas,” the EU commissioner in charge of the plan, Jonathan Hill, told reporters ahead of a meeting of EU finance ministers, who discussed the issue on Tuesday in Brussels.

“We are doing the utmost (..) so that from December we may have a political agreement” on securitisation, Luxembourg’s finance minister Pierre Gramegna told EU finance ministers during a public session of their meeting. Luxembourg holds the rotating presidency of the EU until January 2016.

In an attempt to increase banks’ lending capacity while keeping risk under control, Hill has proposed lower capital requirements for asset-backed securities that fall within a new category of “simple, transparent and standardised” (STS) debt.

EU finance ministers in the agreed text issued at the end of their meeting called on Tuesday for “a swift adoption” of the Commission’s proposals on securitisation.

The plan needs the formal approval of EU ministers and European lawmakers.

“I hope the European Parliament will also be able to move forward with this proposal quickly,” Hill said. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Editing by Philip Blenkinsop/Jeremy Gaunt)