EU executive says one-year delay to securities rules is best option
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
November 24, 2015 / 2:07 PM / in 2 years

EU executive says one-year delay to securities rules is best option

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Delaying the European Union’s landmark securities reform by a year to 2018 would be long enough to make a further delay less likely, the bloc’s executive European Commission said in a document on Tuesday.

EU regulators have said that neither they nor the industry will be ready in time for a planned January 2017 start for the so-called MiFID II law.

“Setting the time frame at January 2018 would appear appropriate so as to be reasonably satisfied that there will be no need for a repetition of the delay, but without extending the time frame excessively and hence relax the implementation speed,” the document seen by Reuters said.

Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
