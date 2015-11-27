FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU lawmakers back one-year delay to 2018 for MiFID securities law
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 27, 2015 / 9:46 AM / 2 years ago

EU lawmakers back one-year delay to 2018 for MiFID securities law

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 27 (Reuters) - A group of senior European Parliament lawmakers have said they are ready to back a one-year delay to January 2018 for the introduction of a landmark reform of European Union securities markets.

The bloc’s executive European Commission has said a delay is needed as regulators and the industry won’t be ready in time for the original January 2017 start date.

“The European Parliament’s negotiation team has informed the European Commission that we are ready to accept a one-year delay of the entry into force of MiFID II,” German centre-right lawmaker Markus Ferber said in a statement on Friday.

The commission will have to formally propose a draft law to delay the start date for MiFID and approval from parliament and member states will be needed.

Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Carolyn Cohn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.