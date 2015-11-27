EU lawmakers back one-year delay to 2018 for MiFID securities law

LONDON, Nov 27 (Reuters) - A group of senior European Parliament lawmakers have said they are ready to back a one-year delay to January 2018 for the introduction of a landmark reform of European Union securities markets.

The bloc’s executive European Commission has said a delay is needed as regulators and the industry won’t be ready in time for the original January 2017 start date.

“The European Parliament’s negotiation team has informed the European Commission that we are ready to accept a one-year delay of the entry into force of MiFID II,” German centre-right lawmaker Markus Ferber said in a statement on Friday.

The commission will have to formally propose a draft law to delay the start date for MiFID and approval from parliament and member states will be needed.