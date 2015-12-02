EU countries back revamp of securitisation market

BRUSSELS, Dec 2 (Reuters) - European Union countries have agreed a plan to revive the European market for asset-backed securities (ABS), a EU statement said on Wednesday.

The European Commission, the EU’s executive, in September proposed to revamp the market for securities based on pooled loans such as mortgages, a process known as securitisation. The proposal was part of a wider plan to relaunch capital markets in Europe.

The continent’s ABS market has shrunk to half its size since the global financial crisis in 2008-2009.

However, in an attempt to increase banks’ lending capacity while keeping risk under control, the EU financial services commissioner Jonathan Hill proposed lower capital requirements for asset-backed securities that fall within a new category of “simple, transparent and standardised” (STS) debt.

“Member States agreed on the securitisation package at the meeting of the Committee of Permanent Representatives,” said a statement from Luxembourg which holds the rotating presidency of the EU.

The agreement came after two months of negotiations, a period considered short in the EU legislative process.

EU finance ministers will have to formalise the agreement in a regular meeting on Dec. 8 in Brussels. Talks with EU lawmakers will start in 2016 to turn the proposals into law. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio)