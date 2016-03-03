UPDATE 1-EU lawmakers clash on asset-backed securities plan

* Plan to revive ABS market likely to lose momentum

* Timetable prepared by centre-left lawmaker pushes vote to Dec.

* Centre-right party opposes delays (adds quotes from lawmakers)

By Francesco Guarascio

BRUSSELS, March 3 (Reuters) - European lawmakers are split over a plan to revive the European market for asset-backed securities (ABS), which the centre-left group wants to delay against the will of the main centre-right party in the EU assembly.

ABS are securities based on pooled loans such as mortgages. The continent’s ABS market has shrunk by half since the global financial crisis in 2008-2009 which was triggered by a collapse of the sector in the United States.

The European commissioner for financial services Jonathan Hill proposed in September a plan to relaunch ABS in Europe by lowering capital requirements for a new category of “simple, transparent and standardised” (STS) debt.

A few weeks later, the 28 EU states approved the plan in an unusual example of quick EU legislative process. The European Central Bank also hopes to revive the sector.

The momentum is unlikely to last, however, because the European Parliament, which needs to approve the proposals before they can become law, will not vote on the plan before December, a timetable produced by the lawmaker in charge of the issue, centre-left MEP Paul Tang, shows.

“We need a thorough technical analysis to make sure that we avoid the mistakes of the past,” Tang told Reuters. “We want to make sure that we have safe products.”

He also linked the adoption of the ABS plan to progress on the banking union and a common guarantee for European Union depositors, a controversial plan that may take very long before being approved.

This position was harshly rejected by the centre-right’s European People’s Party, the largest in the EU Parliament.

“The speed of the negotiations will be determined by the content, not by political games,” EPP lawmaker Othmar Karas said in a statement. “We want to go ahead as quickly as possible,” he added, opposing the linking of the ABS plan with the more controversial depositors’ guarantee scheme.

The timetable prepared by Tang, seen by Reuters and dated March 3, foresees talks with the European Commission on technical issues until the end of April.

Tang plans to prepare a report on the proposals by the summer. The first vote of the economic affairs committee of the European Parliament is scheduled in November.

The parliament’s final vote on the plan is pencilled in for December, but it remains to be confirmed in the timetable.

“We hope the Parliament will make swift progress to allow the changes to be in place as soon as possible so that they can begin to have a real effect on the ground,” the EU Commission said in a statement on Thursday.

If the text adopted by lawmakers differed from the legislative proposals made by the Commission and backed by EU states, a new set of open-ended negotiations among the EU institutions will have to start to agree a common text. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Editing by Catherine Evans)