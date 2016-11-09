FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
EU Commission delays to 2018 new investor protection rules
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
BOXING
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 9, 2016 / 2:05 PM / 10 months ago

EU Commission delays to 2018 new investor protection rules

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Wednesday it would postpone by one year new European Union rules meant to protect investors in life insurance, funds and other retail financial products.

The rules are intended to help consumers across the EU compare products in what are often national markets dominated by mutual funds. They were due to come into effect next year.

But pressure from the European Parliament and EU states led to the delay until 2018 on the so-called packaged retail and insurance-based investment products, or PRIIPs. They said some elements of the reform might be misleading.

"To ensure legal certainty and a smooth implementation for consumers we are today proposing to extend the date of application by one year," the commissioner in charge of financial services Valdis Dombrovskis said in a statement.

The new rules cover a 10 trillion-euro ($11.01 trillion) market and will force banks and insurers to use a standard "key information document", or KID, to allow comparison of the products. The proposed rules will not be changed, only delayed, the Commission said.

The KID is supposed to be written on no more than three pages and use jargon-free language. They must accompany each savings product, derivatives and life insurance policy to show the buyer potential future performance and total costs.

European Parliament lawmakers objected to the proposed KID, which would replace a patchwork of documents given to customers for financial products. They said the new document used an adverse scenario for a product's potential performance that was too optimistic.

$1 = 0.9082 euros Reporting by Francesco Guarascio, editing by Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.