EU watchdog says too soon to intervene on market liquidity

LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Several factors affect market liquidity and it was too early to consider regulatory intervention, the European Union’s top securities supervisor said on Tuesday as its U.S. counterpart proposes new rules.

Some central bankers are worried that liquidity in corporate bond markets has shrunk to levels where it would be difficult for big funds to sell large amounts of bonds at short notice, potentially creating system-wide risks.

Liquidity has been affected by changes in technology and the market making roles of banks, and the increased presence of central banks in markets, Steven Maijoor, chairman of the European Securities and Markets Authority said.

“I think we need to closely monitor what is happening in financial markets,” Maijoor told a meeting of the International Swaps and Derivatives Association.

“At the same, I think it’s too early to jump to conclusions and say we need to have a different policy, that we need to have a policy response,” Maijoor said.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which regulates U.S. markets, said mutual funds and exchange-traded funds will be required to create new programs to better manage their liquidity under a plan it proposed on Tuesday.

Under the plan, mutual funds and ETFs will need to devise plans to ensure they can meet redemption demands from investors during periods of market stress. (Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by David Evans)