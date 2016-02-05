IMF's Vinals asks who is in charge of Europe's financial stability

LONDON, Feb 5 (Reuters) - It was not clear who is in charge of overall financial stability in the European Union where several new institutions risk following their own objectives, Jose Vinals, head of the IMF’s Monetary and Capital Markets Department said on Friday.

Since the 2007-09 financial crisis when taxpayers had to shore up many lenders, the EU has introduced far reaching reforms, such as a banking supervisor at the European Central Bank for top EU lenders.

A new board has been created in Brussels to deal with any bank collapses in the euro zone. The EU is also pursuing plans to create a capital markets union so more funds for the economy is raised on stock and bond markets.

“In addition to banking union and capital markets union, there is something that bothers me,” Vinals told a financial conference.

“Who’s in charge of financial stability? Who has the powers? It’s all over the place, the national supervisors are for some things... the ECB is for other things,” Vinals added.

Different important bodies are going in different directions, following their own mandates.

“I think we have a deficiency, and that is something that needs to be solved,” Vinals said.