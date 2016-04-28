FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Markit, ISDA offer concessions to settle EU antitrust charges
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 28, 2016 / 9:52 AM / a year ago

Markit, ISDA offer concessions to settle EU antitrust charges

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, April 28 (Reuters) - Data company Markit and trade body ISDA have offered concessions in a bid to settle EU antitrust charges and stave off a possible fine, the European Commission said on Thursday.

The competition authority charged the two companies and 13 banks with blocking Deutsche Boerse from the lucrative credit derivatives market in 2007 and the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in 2008.

The Commission dropped the banks from the case in December last year for lack of evidence but Markit and the International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA), which represents firms involved in the derivatives market, remained in its crosshairs.

ISDA has offered to license its rights in the final price for credit derivatives on fair and reasonable terms, and is willing to use an arbitrator to resolve disagreements. Its chief executive and not its board of directors will now decide on licensing the final price.

Markit pledged to license its rights in the iTraxx and CDX indices on fair and reasonable terms and will also reduce the banks’ influence in its advisory committees. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by Julia Fioretti)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.