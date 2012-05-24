Visa Europe says wants commercially acceptable card fees

BRUSSELS, May 24 (Reuters) - Visa Europe, the target of an EU investigation into credit card fees, said on Thursday it wanted a commercially acceptable method to set such charges, after rival MasterCard lost a court challenge to an EU order banning its fees.

“Visa Europe... has consistently said that it would like to reach a commercially acceptable agreement on an appropriate methodology for setting credit and deferred debit interchange in the interests of all stakeholders in the payments industry,” Visa Europe spokeswoman Amanda Kamin said in a statement.

Visa Europe, the European licensee of Visa Inc., settled with the Commission on its debit card fees in 2010, but not its credit card and deferred debit card charges, which are now the target of the Commission’s investigation.