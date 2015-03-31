FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU regulators query Luxembourg on McDonald's tax avoidance claims - source
March 31, 2015 / 6:05 PM / 2 years ago

EU regulators query Luxembourg on McDonald's tax avoidance claims - source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 31 (Reuters) - European Union antitrust regulators have asked Luxembourg for more information on its tax rulings on McDonald’s after labour unions and a charity accused the U.S. fast food chain of avoiding taxes, a person involved in the issue said on Tuesday.

Umbrella organisations for unions representing millions of workers in the United States and Europe and British-based charity War on Want last month urged the European Commission to investigate what they said involved about 1 billion euros ($1.07 billion) in tax between 2009 and 2013.

“The Commission has sent a letter to Luxembourg asking them to clarify the facts,” said the source, who declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.

McDonald’s did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A spokesman for the Luxembourg government said he was not aware of the letter. A Commission spokesman declined comment on whether a letter was sent to Luxembourg about McDonald‘s. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Adrian Croft and Alastair Macdonald)

