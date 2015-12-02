FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU set to investigate McDonald's tax deal with Luxembourg - sources
December 2, 2015 / 2:21 PM / 2 years ago

EU set to investigate McDonald's tax deal with Luxembourg - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Dec 2 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators are likely to investigate U.S. fast food chain McDonald’s tax deal with Luxembourg to see if illegal state aid is involved, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager could announce the investigation as early as Thursday at a press conference, the sources said, marking her latest action against multinationals suspected of dodging taxes.

In October, Vestager ordered the Dutch government to claw back up to 30 million euros ($31.8 million) in back taxes from U.S. coffee chain Starbucks and told Luxembourg to do the same for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

Cases against Apple’s Irish tax deal and Amazon’s arrangement in Luxembourg are pending.

$1 = 0.9446 euros Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, Editing by Gabriela Baczynska

