RESEARCH ALERT-ITV Plc: BofA Merrill cuts to neutral
November 20, 2013 / 11:15 AM / 4 years ago

RESEARCH ALERT-ITV Plc: BofA Merrill cuts to neutral

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - : * ITV Plc, M6 : BofA Merrill cuts to neutral from buy * Pearson Plc : BofA Merrill raises to buy from neutral * Reed Elsevier NV : BofA Merrill raises to neutral from underperform * Sky Deutschland Ag : BofA Merrill cuts to underperform from

neutral * Atresmedia : BofA Merrill cuts to underperform from buy For a summary of rating actions and price target changes on European companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Thomson ONE users, type in RT/RCH/EUROPE

