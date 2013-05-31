FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB seen aiding small-business financing - Van Rompuy
May 31, 2013 / 2:16 PM / in 4 years

ECB seen aiding small-business financing - Van Rompuy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, May 31 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank and the European Investment Bank will likely present a plan to improve financing to small- and medium-sized companies before the next European Union summit, European Council President Herman Van Rompuy said on Friday.

“I‘m expecting a proposal before the June European Council meeting,” Van Rompuy said in a press conference in Rome after meeting Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta.

Van Rompuy was responding to a question about what the central bank could do to help growth in the euro zone.

