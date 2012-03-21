EU Commission accused of U-turn over megatrucks

* Cross-border movement only to be allowed in some cases

* Environmentalists say Commission bowing to pressure

BRUSSELS, March 21 (Reuters) - Megatrucks, which are almost as long as medium-sized aircraft, are expected to be given more room for manoeuvre in Europe from next week.

The EU’s transport chief is set to outline to the European Parliament’s transport committee on Monday a reinterpretation of EU law.

It will ease a ban on cross-border use within the EU of the 25-metre long, 60-tonne trucks, also known as gigaliners, to allow them to travel between consenting countries, rather than being forced to switch to smaller vehicles, a spokeswoman said.

Environmental campaigners protest that such an easing poses the risk of increased use of gigaliners, with the result that less freight is shipped on railways and more carbon emissions are generated.

EU states including Finland and Sweden have allowed megatrucks and trials have taken place in Denmark and the Netherlands.

“Instead of caving to pressure from the road transport lobby, the Commission should be upholding EU legislation and should not push ahead with these plans,” said Michael Cramer, transport spokesman for the Green Party in the European Parliament.

“It needs to adhere to its previously stated position, which ruled out any cross-border traffic of gigaliners.”

Some campaigners see the chance for positive progress, but say the focus should be on smarter, not bigger trucks.

Environmental transport group T&E said the right time for the Commission to announce any changes would be at the end of the year, when the EU executive is expected to review the directive on the weights and dimensions of trucks.

Then it could also legislate for smarter, more aerodynamic, fuel-saving trucks with reduced blind spots, to help prevent the deaths of cyclists and pedestrians, thus improving the safety of current vehicle design.

“We feel that this change can go either in a bad direction or a good direction,” said Jos Dings, director at T&E. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis; editing by Rex Merrifield)