4 months ago
CORRECTED-Spain's PM says EU and Mercosur could reach accord for trade deal this year
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
April 25, 2017 / 2:37 PM / 4 months ago

CORRECTED-Spain's PM says EU and Mercosur could reach accord for trade deal this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects Aloysio Nunes title to Brazilian foreign minister, not trade minister)

SAO PAULO, April 25 (Reuters) - Spanish prime minister Mariano Rajoy said an accord for a trade agreement between Mercosur and the European Union could be reached this year.

Speaking at an event in Sao Paulo, Rajoy said an agreement is "closer than ever." Brazilian Foreign Relations minister Aloysio Nunes Ferreira said Mercosur should bring down internal trade barriers to ease a possible trade agreement with the EU. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

