EU mergers and takeovers (April 8)

BRUSSELS, April 8 (Reuters) - The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS

-- Hong Kong’s Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Ltd to purchase British rail rolling stock company Eversholt Rail (approved April 8)

-- Spanish oil company Repsol to acquire Canadian oil and gas producer Talisman Energy Inc. (approved April 8)

NEW LISTINGS

-- French seismic survey group CGG and British energy consultancy Wood MacKenzie to set up a joint venture (notified April 1/deadline May 12/simplified)

EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES

-- Norwegian telecoms company Telenor and Swedish peer TeliaSonera to combine their Danish mobile businesses (notified Feb. 27/deadline extended to Aug. 19 from April 8 after the Commission opened an in-depth investigation)

-- U.S. flooring products maker Mohawk Industries Inc to acquire Luxembourg-based International Flooring Systems (notified March 2/case withdrawn on March 24)

FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE

APIRL 10

-- Chinese state-owned steelmaker Hebei Iron & Steel Group to acquire a controlling stake in Swiss steel product trader from DPH Duferco International Trading Holding (notified March 3/deadline April 10/simplified)

APRIL 15

-- Private equity firm Riverstone and British bank Barclays to jointly acquire oil producer Origo (notified March 6/deadline April 15/simplified)

APRIL 20

-- Finnish ship engine and power plant maker Wartsila to buy navigation systems maker L-3 Marine Systems from L-3 Holding (notified March 11/deadline April 20/simplified)

-- Telecoms group Altice to acquire Brazilian peer Grupo Oi’s Portuguese assets (notified Feb. 25/deadline April 20/concessions offered April 20/Portuguese competition authority asked to review the case on March 5)

APRIL 21

-- Private equity firms Ardian France and F2i SGR to acquire joint control of investor F2i Aeroporti which holds stakes in companies operating at Italian airports (notified March 12/deadline April 21)

APRIL 23

-- German industrial services group Bilfinger and merchandising and management services provider Papstar Holding AG to set up a joint venture (notified March 16/deadline April 23/simplified)

APRIL 27

-- U.S. bank Goldman Sachs and French property developer Altarea to jointly acquire French holding company Pascal Defense S.A.R.L. (notified March 18/deadline April 27/simplified)

-- Irish cement firm CRH to buy assets from merging companies Lafarge and Holcim (notified March 18/deadline April 27)

APRIL 28

-- Canadian public pension fund Caisse de Depot du Placement du Quebec and British asset manager Hermes to acquire 40 percent of British high-speed rail Eurostar International Ltd, which is 55 percent owned by French rail operator SNCF Mobilities (notified March 19/deadline April 28)

APRIL 29

-- Austrian property developer CA Immo to acquire control of Austrian peer Immofinanz (notified March 20/deadline April 29/simplified)

APRIL 30

-- German agricultural products distributor Baywa , German electric heating producer GlenDimplex and German energy software developer Greencom to acquire shares in energy services provider BEEGY GmbH (notified March 23/deadline April 30/simplified)

MAY 5

-- Qatari-backed investor Constellation Hotels to acquire InterContinental Hotels Group’s flagship Le Grand hotel in Paris (notified March 25/deadline May 5/simplified)

-- U.S. conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway to acquire German motorcycle apparel and accessories retailer Detlev Louis Motrorrad-Vertriebs GmbH (notified March 25/deadline May 5/simplified)

MAY 7

-- MI Fashion Ltd and L Capital Asia 2 Pte Ltd to acquire joint control of clothing retailer Pepe Jeans Group (notified March 27/deadline May 7/simplified)

MAY 8

-- U.S. investment firm Starwood Capital Group and Spanish hotel chain Melia Hotels International to acquire joint control of six hotels in Spain (notified March 30/deadline May 8/simplified)

MAY 11

-- Japanese electronics group Hitachi to acquire Italian train maker AnsaldoBreda and its rail-signalling company Ansaldo STS from Italian aerospace and defence group Finmeccanica (notified March 31/deadline May 11/simplified)

MAY 12

-- Investment fund Apollo Management to acquire German mail order and Internet retailer Walz Group (notified April 1/deadline May 12/simplified)

-- Japan’s Mitsui Chemicals and South Korean conglomerate SK Holdings to set up a joint venture (notified April 1/deadline May 12/simplified)

-- French equity firm Ardian to acquire a 65-percent stake in Spanish toll-road operator Tunels, which is 35-percent controlled by Spanish toll-road operator Abertis SA (notified April 1/deadline May 12)

JUNE 1

-- French telecoms operator Orange to acquire Spanish provider Jazztel (notified Oct. 16/new deadline June 1 after Commission lifts deadline suspension)

-- Mondelez International Inc and competitor D.E Master Blenders to merge their coffee businesses in new company called Jacobs Douwe Egberts (notified Oct. 27/deadline extended for the fourth time to June 1 from May 13)

JUNE 26

-- PRS for Music Ltd (PRSfM), Foreningen Svenska Tonsattares Internationella Mysikbyra (Stim) and Gesellschaft für musikalische Aufführungs- und mechanische Vervielfältigungsrechte (Gema) to set up a joint venture to administer mechanical and performing rights (notified Nov. 28/deadline June 26/companies offer commitments on March 13)

JULY 8

-- Commodities trader Cargill to buy rival Archer Daniels Midland Co’s global chocolate business (notified Jan. 19/deadline extended to July 8 from Feb. 23 after the European Commission opened an in-depth investigation)

AUG 6

-- U.S. conglomerate General Electric to acquire most of French engineering group Alstom’s power equipment business (notified Jan. 19/deadline extended for the second time to Aug. 6 from July 8 after GE asked for more time)

SUSPENDED

-- German conglomerate Siemens to purchase U.S. oilfield equipment maker Dresser-Rand Group Inc (notified Jan. 9/deadline suspended on March 19 following a request for information)

-- SOCAR, Azerbaijan’s state energy company, to buy stakes in Greek natural gas grid operator DESFA from Greek natural gas utility DEPA (notified Oct. 1/deadline suspended on Jan. 21)

GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS

DEADLINES:

The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working days to 35 working days, to consider either a company’s proposed remedies or an EU member state’s request to handle the case.

Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90 additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working days.

SIMPLIFIED:

Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as non-simplified - that is, ordinary first-stage reviews - until they are approved. (Compiled by Foo Yun Chee)