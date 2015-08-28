EU mergers and takeovers (Aug 28)

BRUSSELS, Aug 28 (Reuters) - The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS

-- U.S. real estate services provider DTZ to acquire U.S. peer Cushman & Wakefield (approved Aug. 28)

-- Evo Payments International, Raiffeisen Bank Polska and Czech lender Raiffeisenbank to jointly control two new subsidiaries with merchant acquiring and acquiring processing services transferred from the two banks (approved Aug. 28)

-- Mahindra World City Developers and Japan’s Sumitomo Corp to set up a joint venture (approved Aug. 26)

-- Austrian bank Raiffeisen Zentralbank Osterreich to acquire sole control of Austrian pension fund Valida Holding (approved Aug. 26)

NEW LISTINGS

None

EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES

None

FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE

SEPT 1

-- British engineering company GKN to acquire Dutch company Fokker Technologies (notified July 28/deadline Sept. 1/simplified)

-- British support services provider DCC Group to acquire French gas company Butagaz from Anglo Dutch oil company Royal Dutch Shell (notified July 28/deadline Sept. 1/simplified)

SEPT 2

-- Anglo-Dutch oil major Royal Dutch Shell to acquire BG Group (notified July 29/deadline Sept. 2)

-- South African paper maker Mondi to acquire some assets from portfolio company Walki (notified July 29/deadline Sept. 2)

SEPT 9

-- U.S. grain trader Archer Daniel Midland to acquire Belgian vegetable oil distributor AOR NV (notified Aug. 5/deadline Sept. 9)

-- German retailer REWE to acquire some travel units from Swiss travel operator Kuoni Reisen (notified Aug. 5/deadline Sept. 9/simplified)

SEPT 10

-- Buyout group KKR to acquire majority stake in German fibre-optic network operator Deutsche Glasfaser (notified Aug. 6/deadline Sept. 10/simplified)

SEPT 11

-- U.S. investment firm Apollo Global Management to acquire majority control of Slovenian bank Nova KBM (notified Aug. 7/deadline Sept. 11/simplified)

-- U.S. conglomerate General Electric to acquire most of French engineering group Alstom’s power equipment business (notified Jan. 19/deadline extended for third time to Sept. 11 from Aug. 21)

SEPT 14

-- Singapore-listed palm oil processor Wilmar International and Italian oil products company Fox Petrolifera Italiana SpA to set up a joint venture (notified Aug. 10/deadline Sept. 14/simplified)

-- BPIFrance and Springwater Capital LLC to acquire joint control of French paper producer Delion France (notified Aug. 10/deadline Sept. 14/simplified)

-- Naxicap Partners and Fonds Avenir Automobile to acquire joint control of French car parts maker Defta Group (notified Aug. 10/deadline Sept. 14/simplified)

SEPT 16

-- Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners to acquire energy company PKP Energetyka (notified Aug. 12/deadline Sept. 16/simplified)

-- Private equity firms Advent International, Bain Capital and Clessidra to jointly acquire Italian banking services company ICBPI (notified Aug. 12/deadline Sept. 16)

-- Chinese state-owned food firms Bright Food Group Co Ltd to acquire Spanish holding company Invermik SA (notified Aug. 12/deadline Sept. 16/simplified)

SEPT 17

-- Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA) and Spanish energy group Gas Natural to acquire joint control of Global Power Generation (notified Aug. 13/deadline Sept. 17/simplified)

-- Buyout group KKR to acquire German cutlery and coffee-machine maker WMF together with Austrian holding company FIBA (notified Aug.13/deadline Sept. 17)

SEPT 18

-- U.S. distressed investment fund Apollo to acquire majority stake in steel trader Stemcor (notified Aug. 14/deadline Sept. 18/simplified)

-- Japanese insurer Tokio Marine Holdings Inc to buy U.S. specialty insurer HCC Insurance Holdings Inc (notified Aug. 14/deadline Sept. 18/simplified)

-- Groupe Acticall to acquire customer relationship management company Sitel (notified Aug. 14/deadline Sept. 18/simplified)

-- Dutch chipmaker NXP to acquire U.S. peer Freescale (notified July 31, deadline extended to Sept. 18 from Sept. 4 after NXP offered concessions)

SEPT 21

-- Pfizer to acquire British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline’s menACWY meningitis vaccine business (notified Aug. 17/deadline Sept. 21)

-- Cable telecoms company Liberty Global’s Belgian subsidiary Telenet to buy mobile network operator Base from Dutch group KPN (notified Aug. 17/deadline Sept. 21)

-- European private equity group Cinven to buy majority stake in German laboratory operator Synlab from BC Partners (notified Aug. 17/deadline Sept. 21/simplified)

SEPT 23

-- Indian vehicle maker Mahindra & Mahindra and Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to acquire joint control of Mitsubishi Agricultural Machinery Co. Ltd, which is now solely owned by Mitsubishi Heavy Industeis (notified Aug. 19/deadline Sept. 23/simplified)

SEPT 24

-- British private equity firm Equistone Partners Europe to acquire German apparel retailer TriStyle Mode (notified Aug. 20/deadline Sep. 24/simplified)

SEPT 25

-- U.S. office supplier Staples to acquire U.S. rival Office Depot (notified Aug. 21/deadline Sept. 25)

-- Chinese investment group Fosun to acquire sole control of wealth management group BHF-Kleinwort Benson Group SA (notified Aug. 21/deadline Sept. 25/simplified)

SEPT 28

-- Apollo Global Management LLC to acquire magnetic and battery technologies company OM Group Inc (notified Aug. 24/deadline Sept. 28)

OCT 7

-- Norwegian telecoms company Telenor and Swedish peer TeliaSonera to combine their Danish mobile businesses (notified Feb. 27/deadline extended to Oct. 7 from Sept. 16 after the companies offered commitments)

DEC 9

-- U.S. drinks can maker Ball Corp to acquire British rival Rexam Plc (notified June 15/deadline extended to Dec. 9 from Nov. 25)

JAN 13

-- U.S. packages delivery company FedEx to acquire Dutch peer TNT (notified July /deadline extended to Jan. 13 from Dec. 8 after the companies asked for more time)

SUSPENDED

-- Oilfield services provider Halliburton to buy rival Baker Hughes in a stock and cash transaction (notified July 23/deadline suspended after the companies provided insufficient information)

-- SOCAR, Azerbaijan’s state energy company, to buy stakes in Greek natural gas grid operator DESFA from Greek natural gas utility DEPA (notified Oct. 1/deadline suspended on Jan. 21)

GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS

DEADLINES:

The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working days to 35 working days, to consider either a company’s proposed remedies or an EU member state’s request to handle the case.

Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90 additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working days.

SIMPLIFIED:

Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as non-simplified - that is, ordinary first-stage reviews - until they are approved. (Compiled by Foo Yun Chee)