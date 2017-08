BRUSSELS, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS

None

NEW LISTINGS

-- China's Weichai Power Co raises its stake in German industrial vehicle and supply chain system maker Kion (notified Jan. 11/deadline Feb. 15/simplified)

-- General Electric Co to acquire rotor blade maker LM Wind Power Holding