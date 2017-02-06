BRUSSELS Feb 6 The following are mergers under
review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU
merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
-- Japan's Sumitomo Corp to buy Ireland's Fyffes
(approved Feb. 3)
NEW LISTINGS
-- German engineering company Siemens to merge
assets with Spain's Gamesa to form the world's largest
wind turbine maker (notified Feb. 6/deadline March 13)
-- Private equity firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts (KKR)
to acquire a stake in German market research firm GfK
(notified Feb. 2/deadline March 9/simplified)
-- U.S. aircraft component maker Rockwell Collins to
acquire U.S. aircraft interior maker B/E Aerospace
(notified Feb. 2/deadline March 9/simplified)
-- Investment group KKCG and Taiwanese technology company
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, which is also known as
Foxconn, to set up a private equity fund (notified Jan.
31/deadline March 7/simplified)
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
None
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
FEB 6
-- Bunge to buy two European oilseed processing
facilities in France and the Netherlands from Cargill (notified
Dec. 23/deadline Feb. 6)
FEB 7
-- U.S. factory automation equipment maker Emerson Electric
Co to buy pump manufacturer Pentair Plc's valves
and controls business (notified Jan. 3/deadline Feb. 7)
FEB 10
-- Private equity firm Onex Corp to acquire
Parkdean Resorts, a British operator of caravan holiday parks
(notified on Jan. 6/deadline Feb. 10/simplified)
FEB 15
-- U.S. conglomerate Koch Industries Inc to
acquire equity securities of certain affiliates of U.S. business
applications provider Infor Enterprises Applications L.P., which
is controlled by private equity fund Golden Gate Private Equity
Inc (notified Jan. 11/deadline Feb. 15/simplified)
-- China's Weichai Power Co raises its stake in
German industrial vehicle and supply chain system maker Kion
(notified Jan. 11/deadline Feb. 15/simplified)
-- General Electric Co to acquire rotor blade maker
LM Wind Power Holding