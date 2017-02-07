BRUSSELS Feb 7 The following are mergers under
review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU
merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
-- Bunge to buy two European oilseed processing
facilities in France and the Netherlands from Cargill (approved
Feb. 6)
-- U.S. conglomerate Koch Industries Inc to
acquire equity securities of certain affiliates of U.S. business
applications provider Infor Enterprises Applications L.P., which
is controlled by private equity fund Golden Gate Private Equity
Inc (approved Feb. 6)
NEW LISTINGS
-- Finnish fibre materials company Ahlstrom to
merge with Finnish specialty paper maker Munksjo
(notified Feb. 6/deadline march 13)
-- Private equity firms KKR and KSL Capital Partners
IV to acquire joint control of U.S. hospitality operator Apple
Leisure Group (notified Feb. 6/deadline March 13/simplified)
-- French banking mutual group Credit Mutuel Arkea
and private equity firm Bridgepoint to acquire joint
control of French consultancy Groupe Primonial (notified Feb.
6/deadline March 13/simplified)
-- Japan's Mitsui Group to acquire a stake in UK
train operator Group Anglia Rail Holdings from Dutch state-owned
public transport firm Abellio (notified Feb. 2/deadline March
13/simplified)
-- Denmark's Dong Energy, Australian investment
bank Macquarie Group Ltd and Taiwanese chemicals
company Swancor Ind Co Ltd to jointly acquire a
Taiwanese offshore wind farm Formosa 1 Wind Power Co Ltd
(notified Feb. 3/deadline March 10/simplified)
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
-- Deutsche Boerse and the London Stock Exchange
to merge (notified Aug. 24/deadline extended to April 3
from March 13 after the companies offered concessions)
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
FEB 7
-- U.S. factory automation equipment maker Emerson Electric
Co to buy pump manufacturer Pentair Plc's valves
and controls business (notified Jan. 3/deadline Feb. 7)
FEB 10
-- Private equity firm Onex Corp to acquire
Parkdean Resorts, a British operator of caravan holiday parks
(notified on Jan. 6/deadline Feb. 10/simplified)
FEB 15
-- China's Weichai Power Co raises its stake in
German industrial vehicle and supply chain system maker Kion
(notified Jan. 11/deadline Feb. 15/simplified)
-- General Electric Co to acquire rotor blade maker
LM Wind Power Holding