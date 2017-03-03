EU mergers and takeovers (March 3)

BRUSSELS, March 3 (Reuters) - The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS

-- U.S. asset manager The Blackstone Group to acquire German property developer Officefirst Immobilien AG (approved March 2)

-- Swiss-based chemicals group Ineos to acquire French chemical company Arkema's Oxo-alcohols business (approved Feb. 27)

NEW LISTINGS

-- Twenty-First Century Fox to acquire the rest of European pay-TV company Sky it does not own (notified March 3/deadline April 7)

EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES

None

FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE

MARCH 8

-- Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) to acquire minority stake and joint control along with Apax Partners over software development services provider GlobalLogic Holdings Ltd (notified Feb. 1/deadline March 8/simplified)

-- UK tech company Micro Focus to acquire Hewlett-Packard Enterprise's software business (notified Feb. 1/deadline March 8)

MARCH 9

-- U.S. aircraft component maker Rockwell Collins to acquire U.S. aircraft interior maker B/E Aerospace (notified Feb. 2/deadline March 9/simplified)

MARCH 10

-- Slovenian energy group Petrol to take majority stake in natural gas wholesaler Geoplin (notified Feb. 3/deadline March 10)

MARCH 13

-- Finnish fibre materials company Ahlstrom to merge with Finnish specialty paper maker Munksjo (notified Feb. 6/deadline March 13)

-- French banking mutual group Credit Mutuel Arkea and private equity firm Bridgepoint to acquire joint control of French consultancy Groupe Primonial (notified Feb. 6/deadline March 13/simplified)

-- German engineering company Siemens to merge assets with Spain's Gamesa to form the world's largest wind turbine maker (notified Feb. 6/deadline March 13)

MARCH 14

-- Private equity firm HIG Capital to acquire IT security products maker Infinigate Holding AG (notified Feb. 7/deadline March 14/simplified)

MARCH 16

-- Australian investment bank Macquarie Group and the UK's National Grid to acquire joint control of National Grid's gas distribution business (notified Feb. 9/deadline March 16)

MARCH 17

-- U.S. wireless carrier AT&T to acquire U.S. broadcaster and TV studio Time Warner (notified Feb. 10/deadline March 17/simplified)

MARCH 20

-- Private equity firms Advent International Corp and Bain Capital to jointly acquire German payment group Concardis (notified Feb. 13/deadline March 20/simplified)

-- General Electric Co to acquire rotor blade maker LM Wind Power Holding