EU mergers and takeovers (March 6)

BRUSSELS, March 6 (Reuters) - The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
-- French banking mutual group Credit Mutuel Arkea and private equity firm Bridgepoint to acquire joint control of French consultancy Groupe Primonial (approved March 3)
-- Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) to acquire minority stake and joint control along with Apax Partners over software development services provider GlobalLogic Holdings Ltd (notified Feb. 1/deadline March 8/simplified)
-- UK tech company Micro Focus to acquire Hewlett-Packard Enterprise's software business (notified Feb. 1/deadline March 8)
-- U.S. aircraft component maker Rockwell Collins to acquire U.S. aircraft interior maker B/E Aerospace (notified Feb. 2/deadline March 9/simplified)
-- Slovenian energy group Petrol to take majority stake in natural gas wholesaler Geoplin (notified Feb. 3/deadline March 10)
-- Finnish fibre materials company Ahlstrom to merge with Finnish specialty paper maker Munksjo (notified Feb. 6/deadline March 13)
-- German engineering company Siemens to merge assets with Spain's Gamesa to form the world's largest wind turbine maker (notified Feb. 6/deadline March 13)
-- Private equity firm HIG Capital to acquire IT security products maker Infinigate Holding AG (notified Feb. 7/deadline March 14/simplified)
-- Australian investment bank Macquarie Group and the UK's National Grid to acquire joint control of National Grid's gas distribution business (notified Feb. 9/deadline March 16)
-- U.S. wireless carrier AT&T to acquire U.S. broadcaster and TV studio Time Warner (notified Feb. 10/deadline March 17/simplified)
-- Private equity firms Advent International Corp and Bain Capital to jointly acquire German payment group Concardis (notified Feb. 13/deadline March 20/simplified)
-- General Electric Co to acquire rotor blade maker LM Wind Power Holding