5 months ago
EU mergers and takeovers (March 14)
March 14, 2017 / 11:35 AM / 5 months ago

EU mergers and takeovers (March 14)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 14 (Reuters) - The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS

-- Private equity firm Bain Capital to acquire Italian tyre maker Fintyre (approved March 13)

NEW LISTINGS

None

EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES

None

FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE

MARCH 16

-- Australian investment bank Macquarie Group and the UK's National Grid to acquire joint control of National Grid's gas distribution business (notified Feb. 9/deadline March 16)

MARCH 17

-- U.S. wireless carrier AT&T to acquire U.S. broadcaster and TV studio Time Warner (notified Feb. 10/deadline March 17/simplified)

MARCH 20

-- General Electric Co to acquire rotor blade maker LM Wind Power Holding

