5 months ago
EU mergers and takeovers (March 15)
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
#Funds News
March 15, 2017 / 9:14 PM / 5 months ago

EU mergers and takeovers (March 15)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 15 (Reuters) - The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS

-- U.S. wireless carrier AT&T to acquire U.S. broadcaster and TV studio Time Warner (approved March 15)

NEW LISTINGS

-- French utility Engie to acquire UK property developer Keepmoat Regeneration HOldings (notified March 14/deadline April 21/simplified)

-- Private equity firm 3i, Dutch asset manager APG and Danish pension fund ATP to acquire a portfolio of European infrastructure companies from EISER (notified March 10/April 19/simplified)

-- Megatrend European Holdings, which is part of property investment company TH Real Estate, and German insurer Allianz to jointly acquire Finnish company NRF which owns Helsinki-based Kamppi Shopping Centre (notified March 9/deadline April 18)

EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES

None

FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE

MARCH 16

-- Australian investment bank Macquarie Group and the UK's National Grid to acquire joint control of National Grid's gas distribution business (notified Feb. 9/deadline March 16)

MARCH 20

-- General Electric Co to acquire rotor blade maker LM Wind Power Holding

