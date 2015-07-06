EU mergers and takeovers (July 6)

BRUSSELS, July 6 (Reuters) - The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS

-- U.S. trading group Castleton Commodities International to acquire Morgan Stanley’s physical oil business (approved July 6)

-- Japan’s Mitsui & Co and Holding Gonvarri, which is part of the Spanish conglomerate Gestamp to acquire joint control of Gestamp Renewable Industries, which is now solely controlled by Holding Gonvarri (approved July 2)

NEW LISTINGS

-- German insurer Axa Konzern and Compugroup Medical Mobile DTL to set up a joint venture (notified July 2/deadline Aug. 7/simplified)

EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES

None

FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE

JULY 8

-- Aberdeen Infrastructure to acquire a stake in a hospital concession from Globalvia Infraestructuras (notified June 3/deadline July 8)

-- Private equity firm Pamplona Capital Management to buy pet food supplier Partner in Pet Food Holdings (notified June 3/deadline July 8/simplified)

-- U.S. investment company OpenGate Capital Group Europe to acquire chemicals producer Kem One Innovative Vinyls (notified June 3/deadline July 8)

JULY 10

-- France’s Jacquet Metal Service to acquire Swiss steel group Schmolz + Bickenbach’s steel distribution business in Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands and Austria (notified June 5/deadline July 10)

JULY 14

-- Asset management company FAM, which is owned by Sweden’s Wallenberg foundations, and Luxembourg-based investment company Fanopi to acquire joint control of Swedish packaging company Nefab Packaging AB (notified June 9/deadline July 14)

-- Private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice Group to acquire British petrol station operator Scimitar Topco Ltd (notified June 9/deadline July 14/simplified)

JULY 15

-- British Airways-owner IAG’s to acquire Irish airline Aer Lingus (notified May 27/deadline extened to July 15 from July 1 after IAG offered concessions)

JULY 17

-- Australian drugmaker CSL to acquire Swiss drugmaker Novartis’ influenza vaccines business (notified June 12/deadline July 17)

-- U.S. private equity firm KKR plan to buy controlling stake in Ursa Insulation Holding BV from Spanish building materials group Uralita (notified June 12/deadline July 17/simplified)

-- U.S. private equity firm Platinum Equity plan to buy aviation company Worldwide Flight Services Global Holding (notified June 12/deadline July 17/simplified)

JULY 20

-- U.S. drinks can maker Ball Corp to acquire British rival Rexam Plc (notified June 15/deadline July 20)

-- U.S. drugmaker Pfizer to acquire U.S. peer Hospira (notified June 15/deadline July 20)

JULY 22

-- French building supplies company St Gobain to acquire Swiss chemicals company Sika (notified June 16/deadline July 22)

-- Private equity firms Ardian France and Goldentree Asset Management to acquire joint control of do-it-yourself retailer Maxeda DIY Group (notified June 16/deadline July 22/simplified)

-- Haring Central department store to acquire 50.1 percent of KS Premium Holding (notified June 16/deadline July 22/simplified)

JUNE 23

-- Meat products group Danish Crown to acquire Danish peer Tican (notified June 3/deadline extended to July 23 from July 8 after the Danish competition regulator asked to review the case)

-- Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners to acquire a 65 percent stake in Dutch food and dietary supplements maker DSM (notified June 17/deadline July 23)

JULY 27

-- Swiss supermarket chain Coop Genossenschaft and Swisscom to set up an online joint venture (notified June 19/deadline July 27/simplified)

-- Finnish telecoms equipment maker Nokia to acquire French peer Alcatel-Lucent (notified June 19/deadline July 27)

JULY 29

-- U.S. drugmaker Mylan to acquire U.S. peer Perrigo (notified June 23/deadline July 29)

-- U.S. company Berkshire Hathaway to acquire U.S. personal care and cosmetics company Procter & Gamble’s Duracell battery unit (notified June 23/deadline July 29)

JULY 30

-- Swedish insurer AMF Pensionsforsakring AB and Finnish insurer Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company to set up a joint venture (notified June 24/deadline July 30/simplified)

-- Schibsted Distribution Amedia Distribution Helthjem (notified June 24/deadline July 30/simplified)

AUG 4

-- Private equity firm Cinven Capital Management to acquire biological testing services company Labco (notified June 29/deadline Aug. 4/simplified)

AUG 5

-- Asset manager BlackRock and private equity firm First Reserve Management to acquire joint control of a joint venture building a gas pipeline in Mexico, in which GDF Suez holds a stake (notified June 30/deadline Aug. 5/simplified)

-- Spanish cars part maker Grupo Antolin to acquire auto parts maker Magna Interiors from Canadian car parts maker Magna International Inc (notified June 30/deadline Aug. 5)

AUG 6

-- U.S. healthcare company Danaher Corp to acquire air and water filter maker Pall Corp (notified July 1/deadline Aug. 6/simplified)

-- Swiss travel retailer Dufry to acquire Italian peer World Duty Free (notified July 1/deadline Aug 6)

-- Commodities trader Cargill to buy rival Archer Daniels Midland Co’s global chocolate business (notified Jan. 19/deadline Aug. 6/Cargill offers concessions on May 22)

AUG 21

-- U.S. conglomerate General Electric to acquire most of French engineering group Alstom’s power equipment business (notified Jan. 19/deadline extended for the third time to Aug. 21 from Aug. 6)

SEPT 2

-- Norwegian telecoms company Telenor and Swedish peer TeliaSonera to combine their Danish mobile businesses (notified Feb. 27/deadline extended to Sept. 2 from Aug. 19 after the companies asked for more time)

SUSPENDED

-- SOCAR, Azerbaijan’s state energy company, to buy stakes in Greek natural gas grid operator DESFA from Greek natural gas utility DEPA (notified Oct. 1/deadline suspended on Jan. 21)

GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS

DEADLINES:

The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working days to 35 working days, to consider either a company’s proposed remedies or an EU member state’s request to handle the case.

Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90 additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working days.

SIMPLIFIED:

Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as non-simplified - that is, ordinary first-stage reviews - until they are approved. (Compiled by Foo Yun Chee)