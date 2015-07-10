FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU mergers and takeovers (July 10)
July 10, 2015 / 11:20 AM / 2 years ago

EU mergers and takeovers (July 10)

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 10 (Reuters) - The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS

-- France’s Jacquet Metal Service to acquire Swiss steel group Schmolz + Bickenbach’s steel distribution business in Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands and Austria (approved July 10)

-- U.S. private equity firm KKR plan to buy controlling stake in Ursa Insulation Holding BV from Spanish building materials group Uralita (approved July 10)

-- U.S. private equity firm Platinum Equity plan to buy aviation company Worldwide Flight Services Global Holding (approved July 10)

-- Harng Central department store to acquire 50.1 percent of KS Premium Holding (approved July 10)

-- Private equity firms Ardian France and Goldentree Asset Management to acquire joint control of do-it-yourself retailer Maxeda DIY Group (approved July 10)

NEW LISTINGS

-- Swiss bakery products maker Aryzta to acquire 49 percent of frozen food retailer Picard Groupe (notified July 8/deadline Aug. 13)

EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES

None

FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE

JULY 15

-- British Airways-owner IAG’s to acquire Irish airline Aer Lingus (notified May 27/deadline extened to July 15 from July 1 after IAG offered concessions)

JULY 17

-- Australian drugmaker CSL to acquire Swiss drugmaker Novartis’ influenza vaccines business (notified June 12/deadline July 17)

JULY 20

-- U.S. drinks can maker Ball Corp to acquire British rival Rexam Plc (notified June 15/deadline July 20)

-- U.S. drugmaker Pfizer to acquire U.S. peer Hospira (notified June 15/deadline July 20)

JULY 22

-- French building supplies company St Gobain to acquire Swiss chemicals company Sika (notified June 16/deadline July 22)

JUNE 23

-- Meat products group Danish Crown to acquire Danish peer Tican (notified June 3/deadline extended to July 23 from July 8 after the Danish competition regulator asked to review the case)

-- Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners to acquire a 65 percent stake in Dutch food and dietary supplements maker DSM (notified June 17/deadline July 23)

JULY 27

-- Swiss supermarket chain Coop Genossenschaft and Swisscom to set up an online joint venture (notified June 19/deadline July 27/simplified)

-- Finnish telecoms equipment maker Nokia to acquire French peer Alcatel-Lucent (notified June 19/deadline July 27)

JULY 29

-- U.S. drugmaker Mylan to acquire U.S. peer Perrigo (notified June 23/deadline July 29)

-- U.S. company Berkshire Hathaway to acquire U.S. personal care and cosmetics company Procter & Gamble’s Duracell battery unit (notified June 23/deadline July 29)

JULY 30

-- Swedish insurer AMF Pensionsforsakring AB and Finnish insurer Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company to set up a joint venture (notified June 24/deadline July 30/simplified)

-- Schibsted Distribution and Amedia Distribution Helthjem to set up a joint venture (notified June 24/deadline July 30/simplified)

AUG 4

-- Private equity firm Cinven Capital Management to acquire biological testing services company Labco (notified June 29/deadline Aug. 4/simplified)

AUG 5

-- Asset manager BlackRock and private equity firm First Reserve Management to acquire joint control of a joint venture building a gas pipeline in Mexico, in which GDF Suez holds a stake (notified June 30/deadline Aug. 5/simplified)

-- Spanish cars part maker Grupo Antolin to acquire auto parts maker Magna Interiors from Canadian car parts maker Magna International Inc (notified June 30/deadline Aug. 5)

AUG 6

-- U.S. healthcare company Danaher Corp to acquire air and water filter maker Pall Corp (notified July 1/deadline Aug. 6/simplified)

-- Swiss travel retailer Dufry to acquire Italian peer World Duty Free (notified July 1/deadline Aug 6)

-- Commodities trader Cargill to buy rival Archer Daniels Midland Co’s global chocolate business (notified Jan. 19/deadline Aug. 6/Cargill offers concessions on May 22)

AUG 7

-- Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners to acquire beauty products retailer Douglas Group (notified July 2/deadline Aug. 7/simplified)

-- German insurer Axa Konzern and Compugroup Medical Mobile DTL to set up a joint venture (notified July 2/deadline Aug. 7/simplified)

AUG 10

-- Private equity firm Lone Star Fund IX to acquire textile floor coverings producer Balta (notified July 3/deadline Aug. 10/simplified)

AUG 11

-- Investment fund Apollo Management L.P. to acquire Saint-Gobain Emballage, Saint Gobain Vicasa S.A., Saint Gobain Vidros and Obale, with the group known as Verallia (notified July 6/deadline Aug. 11/simplified)

AUG 21

-- U.S. conglomerate General Electric to acquire most of French engineering group Alstom’s power equipment business (notified Jan. 19/deadline extended for the third time to Aug. 21 from Aug. 6)

SEPT 2

-- Norwegian telecoms company Telenor and Swedish peer TeliaSonera to combine their Danish mobile businesses (notified Feb. 27/deadline extended to Sept. 2 from Aug. 19 after the companies asked for more time)

SUSPENDED

-- SOCAR, Azerbaijan’s state energy company, to buy stakes in Greek natural gas grid operator DESFA from Greek natural gas utility DEPA (notified Oct. 1/deadline suspended on Jan. 21)

GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS

DEADLINES:

The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working days to 35 working days, to consider either a company’s proposed remedies or an EU member state’s request to handle the case.

Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90 additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working days.

SIMPLIFIED:

Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as non-simplified - that is, ordinary first-stage reviews - until they are approved. (Compiled by Foo Yun Chee)

