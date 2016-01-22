EU mergers and takeovers (Jan 22)

BRUSSELS, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS

-- Investment bank Goldman Sachs and private equity firm Astorg Asset Management to jointly acquire French drugmaker HRA Pharma (IPO-LABOR.PA) (approved Jan. 21)

-- Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to acquire Japanese forklift maker Unicarriers Holdings (approved Jan. 21)

-- Spain’s Red Electrica Corporacion’s Chilean subsidiary and Engie to take joint control of TEN (approved Jan. 21)

NEW LISTINGS

-- Israeli drugmaker Teva to acquire U.S. peer Allergan’s generics drugs business (notified Jan. 21/deadline Feb. 25)

EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES

None

FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE

JAN 29

-- Steelmaker ArcelorMittal and a group made up of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, Banco de Sabadell , Banco Santander, Banco Popular Espanol , Bankia, Caixabank, Bankinter caja, Caja Rural de Navarra and Kutxabank to jointly acquire steel tube maker Grupo Condesa (notified Dec. 16/deadline Jan. 29)

FEB 1

-- Canadian fund CDPQ to acquire 30 percent stake in Bombardier’s rail transportation business for $1.5 billion (notified Dec. 17/deadline Feb. 1)

FEB 2

-- Investment fund CVC Capital Partners Ltd to buy 40 percent stake in motorway services provider Moto with UK private sector pension fund USS (notified Dec. 18/deadline Feb. 2/simplified)

-- Canada’s Alimentation Couche Tard to acquire Topaz Energy Group Limited (notified Dec. 18/deadline Feb. 2/simplified)

-- Dutch provider of temporary employment services Randstad to acquire Sweden’s Proffice (notified Dec. 18/deadline Feb. 2/simplified)

-- U.S. buyout firm Carlyle Group to buy Dutch lingerie firm Hunkemoller from its private equity owners (notified Jan. 8/deadline Feb. 2/simplified)

FEB 4

-- U.S.-based Computer developer Western Digital to acquire outstanding shares of SanDisk, designer of data storage products (notified on Dec. 22/deadline Feb. 4)

-- Mannai Corporation to buy majority stake in France-based provider of information technology Gfi Informatique from Apax Partners, LLP and Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited (notified on Dec. 22/deadline Feb. 4/simplified)

-- Formation of Chinese metal producing and distributing joint venture between Gonvarri Corporacion Financiera, part of Spain’s Acek Desarollo y Gestion Industrial, and Dongguan Summit Metal Products Co, part of a Japanese group headed by Sumitomo Corp (notified on Dec. 22/deadline Feb. 4/simplified)

FEB 5

-- Oilfield services company Schlumberger to buy equipment maker Cameron International (notified on Dec. 23/deadline Feb. 5)

FEB 8

-- Indian IT services company HCL Technologies to acquire Swedish automaker Volvo’s external IT business (notified on Jan. 4/deadline Feb. 8/simplified)

-- Pension funds USS Nero Limited of Britain, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund of Canada and PGGM N.V. of the Netherlands to acquire Spanish infrastructure firm Global Vía Infraestructuras from Bankia and FCC (notified on Jan. 4/deadline Feb. 8)

FEB 9

-- La Compagnie des Cartes Carburant, majority owned by Edenred, to form joint venture in company fuel cards with Union Tank Eckstein, in which Edenred also has a stake (notified on Jan. 5/deadline Feb 9/simplified)

FEB 10

-- BP is reorganising its Ruhr Oel refining joint venture in Germany, under which it will get 100 percent of the Gelsenkirchen refinery (notified on Jan. 6/deadline Feb 10/simplified)

FEB 11

-- Dental supply maker DENTSPLY to acquire Sirona Dental Systems (notified Jan.7/deadline Feb.11)

FEB 12

-- Airbus Safran Launchers, a 50/50 joint venture between Airbus and Safran, to acquire sole control of satellite group Arianespace (notified on Jan. 8/deadline Feb. 12)

-- Swiss-based investment group Cofra Holding AG to acquire sole control over German company Hans und Ottmar Binder-Group, which offers trims for vehicles (notified on Jan. 8/deadline Feb. 12/simplified)

-- U.S. video game maker Activision Blizzard to acquire Dublin-based “Candy Crush Saga” creator King Digital Entertainment (notified on Jan. 8/deadline Feb. 12)

-- British property developer Hammerson and German insurer Allianz to jointly acquire a real estate portfolio in Ireland (notified Jan. 8/deadline Feb. 12/simplified)

FEB 15

-- Goldman Sachs to acquire UK human resources software company Northgate NGA from owner KKR in a debt for equity swap (notified Jan. 11/deadline Feb. 15/simplified)

-- British private equity firm Cinven to acquire Munich Re’s Italian insurance unit Ergo Italia (notified Jan. 11/deadline Feb. 15/simplified)

FEB 16

-- Macquarie infrastructure investment fund MEIF4 to buy a 49 percent stake in Italian hydropower company Hydro Dolomiti Enel from Enel (notified Jan. 12/deadline Feb. 16/simplified)

-- Beauty products company Coty to acquire 43 brands from Procter & Gamble (notified Jan. 12/deadline Feb. 16)

FEB 17

-- U.S. buyout firm Carlyle Group to acquire Italian customer services group Comdata (notified Jan. 13/deadline Feb. 17/simplified)

FEB 18

-- McKesson to acquire certain businesses, notably pharmaceutical wholesaling in UK and Ireland, from UDG Healthcare (notified Jan. 14/deadline Feb. 18)

FEB 22

-- British private equity firm Cinven to acquire British shoe company Kurt Geiger (notified Jan. 18/deadline Feb. 22/simplified)

FEB 23

-- Sanofi and Google to jointly set up a joint venture for diabetes treatment (notified Jan. 19/deadline Feb. 23)

MARCH 3

-- Cable telecoms company Liberty Global’s Belgian subsidiary Telenet to buy mobile network operator Base from Dutch group KPN (notified Aug. 17/deadline extended to March 17 from March 3)

MARCH 9

-- U.S. office supplier Staples to acquire U.S. rival Office Depot (notified Aug. 21/deadline extended for the third time to March 9 from March 2 after the companies asked for more time)

APRIL 22

-- Hutchison Whampoa to acquire Telefonica’s O2 UK subsidiary (notified Sept. 11/deadline extended for the fifth time to April 22 from April 18)

MAY 26

-- Oilfield services provider Halliburton to buy rival Baker Hughes in a stock and cash transaction (notified Nov. 27/deadline extended to May 26 from Jan. 12 after the European Commission opened an in-depth investigation)

SUSPENDED

-- SOCAR, Azerbaijan’s state energy company, to buy stakes in Greek natural gas grid operator DESFA from Greek natural gas utility DEPA (notified Oct. 1/deadline suspended on Jan. 21)

GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS

DEADLINES:

The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working days to 35 working days, to consider either a company’s proposed remedies or an EU member state’s request to handle the case.

Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90 additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working days.

SIMPLIFIED:

Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as non-simplified - that is, ordinary first-stage reviews - until they are approved. (Compiled by Brussels newsroom)