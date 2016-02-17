EU mergers and takeovers (Feb 17)

BRUSSELS, Feb 17 (Reuters) - The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS

-- Sphinx Investment Pte Ltd and CVC Capital Partners [CVC.UL ]to jointly acquire British motor services company RAC (approved Feb. 16)

NEW LISTINGS

None

EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES

None

FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE

FEB 18

-- McKesson to acquire certain businesses, notably pharmaceutical wholesaling in UK and Ireland, from UDG Healthcare (notified Jan. 14/deadline Feb. 18)

FEB 23

-- Sanofi and Google to jointly set up a joint venture for diabetes treatment (notified Jan. 19/deadline Feb. 23)

FEB 24

-- Private equity firm PAI Partners to acquire French hotel operator B&B Hotels (notified Jan. 20/deadline Feb. 24/simplified)

FEB 25

-- Dental supply maker DENTSPLY to merge with Sirona Dental Systems (notified Jan.7/deadline extended to Feb. 25 from Feb. 11 after the companies submitted concessions)

-- Israeli drugmaker Teva to acquire U.S. peer Allergan’s generics drugs business (notified Jan. 21/deadline Feb. 25)

FEB 26

-- Airbus Safran Launchers, a 50/50 joint venture between Airbus and Safran, to acquire sole control of satellite group Arianespace (notified on Jan. 8/deadline extended to Feb. 26 from Feb. 12 after Airbus Safran Launchers offered concessions)

-- British supermarket J Sainsbury, Dansk Supermarket A/S and Wm Morrison Supermarkets plc to acquire a grocery store (notified Jan. 22/deadline Feb. 26/simplified)

-- German food company Tonnies to acquire Danish peer Tican (notified Jan. 22/deadline Feb. 26)

FEB 29

-- U.S. computer maker Dell Inc to acquire data storage company EMC Corp (notified Jan. 25/deadline Feb. 29)

MARCH 1

-- Germany’s Allianz SE plans to acquire a 50 percent stake in SES Shopping Center FP 1 GmbH and so take joint control of the Fischapark shopping centre in Wiener Neustadt, Austria (notified on Jan. 26/deadline March 1/simplified)

MARCH 2

-- Italian insurer HDI Assicurazioni, which is a unit of German insurer Talanx, to acquire Italian life insurer CBA Vita, its subsidiary Sella Life and the remaining 49 percent stake in InChiaro Assicurazioni SpA(notified Jan. 27/deadline March 2/simplified)

MARCH 3

-- U.S. asset manager Blackstone to acquire indirect sole control over Norwegian publishing and paper company Norske Skog (notified Jan. 28/deadline March 3/simplified)

MARCH 4

-- Macquarie Capital and Canadian real estate investor Ivanhoe to jointly acquire real estate developers Logos Australia and Logos China (notified Jan. 29/deadline March 4/simplified)

-- U.S. engineering and construction group Fluor Corp to acquire Dutch rival Stork (notified Jan. 29/deadline March 4/simplified)

MARCH 7

-- Private equity firm American Securities to acquire U.S. industrial product company Blount International (notified Feb. 1/deadline March 7/simplified)

-- Private equity fund Lone Star Fund to acquire food and beverage vending machine maker N&W Global Vending (notified Feb. 1/deadline March 7/simplified)

-- Coop subsidiary Bell AG to acquire poultry processing company HL Verwaltung (notified Feb 1/deadline March 7/simplified)

MARCH 8

-- Celulosa Arauco y Constitucion S.A. (Arauco) and Sonae Industria SGPS, SA (Sonae Industria) to acquire indirect joint control of wood products company Tableros de Fibras S.A. (Tafisa) (notified Feb 2/deadline March 8/simplified)

MARCH 9

-- German agricultural services company Hauptgenossenschaft Nord to buy sector peer Roth Agrarhandel (notified on Feb. 3/deadline March 9/simplified)

MARCH 10

-- Private equity firm KKR to acquire sole control of French IT services provider Webhelp (notified on Feb. 4/deadline March 10/simplified)

-- Statoil Fuel and Retail to acquire fuels business of Dansk Fuels (notified on Feb. 4/deadline March 10)

-- EDF and China General Nuclear Power Corp forms NNB GenCo consortium for nuclear power plant construction (notified on Feb. 4/deadline March 10)

-- LVMH is combining its private equity and real estate units with U.S. private equity firm Catterton to form L Catterton (notified on Feb. 4/deadline March 10/simplified)

MARCH 11

-- Nordic Capital to acquire Scandinavian fruits and vegetables distributor Greendeli Investment Holding (notified Feb. 5/deadline March 11/simplified)

-- CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd and Vimpelcom to merge their Italian mobile operations (notified Feb. 5/deadline March 11)

MARCH 15

-- U.S. conglomerate United Technologies Corp to acquire Italian water heating appliances maker Riello Group (notified Feb. 9/deadline March 15/simplified)

-- China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina) to acquire German industrial machinery maker KraussMaffei Group (notified Feb. 9/deadline March 15)

MARCH 16

-- French company Avril Pole Animal and German meat product processor Tonnies International Holding to set up a joint venture (notified Feb. 10/deadline March 16/simplified)

MARCH 17

-- British plastic packaging company RPC Group to acquire French bottle-top maker Global Closure Systems (notified Feb. 11/deadline March 17/simplified)

MARCH 18

-- U.S. car parts distributor LKQ Corp to acquire Italy’s Rhiag Group from private equity firm Apax Partners LLP (notified Feb. 12/deadline March 18)

APRIL 22

-- Hutchison Whampoa to acquire Telefonica’s O2 UK subsidiary (notified Sept. 11/deadline extended for the fifth time to April 22 from April 18)

JUNE 23

-- Oilfield services provider Halliburton to buy rival Baker Hughes in a stock and cash transaction (notified Nov. 27/deadline extended to June 23 from May 26)

SUSPENDED

-- SOCAR, Azerbaijan’s state energy company, to buy stakes in Greek natural gas grid operator DESFA from Greek natural gas utility DEPA (notified Oct. 1/deadline suspended on Jan. 21)

GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS

DEADLINES:

The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working days to 35 working days, to consider either a company’s proposed remedies or an EU member state’s request to handle the case.

Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90 additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working days.

SIMPLIFIED:

Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as non-simplified - that is, ordinary first-stage reviews - until they are approved.