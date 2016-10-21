EU mergers and takeovers (Oct 21)

BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS

-- U.S. pulp and paper company International Paper Co to acquire Weyerhaeuser's pulp business (approved Oct. 20)

-- German tourism company TUI AG to acquire French peer Transat France's French and Greek tour operating units (approved Oct. 20)

NEW LISTINGS

-- Diamond Offshore Wind Holdings, which is part of Japan's Mitsubishi Corp, Eneco Holding NV unit Eneco Wind Belgium and Elicio subsidiary and Belgian wind farm producer ELNU to jointly acquire wind farm operator Norther NV (notified Oct. 14/deadline Nov. 22/simplified)

EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES

-- Deutsche Boerse and the London Stock Exchange plan to merge (notified Aug. 24/deadline extended to March 6 from Feb. 13 after the companies asked for more time)

FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE

OCT 26

-- U.S. laser tools and systems maker Coherent to acquire laser developer and manufacturer Rofin-Sinar Technologies (notified Sept. 7/deadline extended to Oct. 26 from Oct. 12 after the companies offered concessions)

-- Dutch staffing company Randstad to acquire U.S. peer Monster Worldwide (notified Sept. 21/deadline Oct. 26)

OCT 28

-- French minerals company Imerys to acquire alumina producer Alteo ARC and Alufin GmbH Tabularoxid from Alteo Holding SAS (notified Sept. 9/deadline extended to Oct. 28 from Oct. 14 after the companies offered concessions)

-- Chinese state-owned company China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina) to acquire Swiss pesticides and seeds group Syngenta (notified Sept. 23/deadline Oct. 28)

OCT 31

-- Dutch paint and coatings maker Akzo Nobel to acquire Germany chemical company BASF's industrial coasting business (notified Sept. 26/deadline Oct. 31)

NOV 3

-- Private equity firm CVC and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to jointly acquire U.S. specialty pet retailer Petco Holdings (notified Sept. 27/deadline Nov. 3/simplified)

-- Alliance Automotive Group to acquire auto distributor FPS Distributor (notified Sept. 27/deadline Nov. 3)

-- German furniture and household goods retailer Steinhoff International and its peer Grupo Pikolin to jointly acquire Belgian furniture wholesaler Cofel (notified Sept. 27/deadline Nov. 3/simplified)

NOV 4

-- French chemicals company Arkema to acquire sealants and adhesives maker Den Braven (notified Sept. 28/deadline Nov. 4)

NOV 7

-- Private equity firm Apollo Global Management to acquire U.S. cloud services provider Rackspace Hosting (notified Sept. 29/Nov. 7/simplified)

-- Private equity firm Axcel IV, Danish pension fund PFA Pension and three other pension funds PKA to jointly acquire Danish ship financing company DSF (notified Sept. 29/deadline Nov. 7/simplified)

-- Air transport services provider HNA Aviation to acquire German aircraft maintenance services provider SR Technics (notified Sept. 29/deadline NOv. 7/simplified)

-- German carmaker Daimler to acquire Dutch company Athlon Car Lease International (notified Sept. 29/deadline Nov. 7/simplified)

NOV 9

-- German drugmaker Boehringer Ingelheim to acquire French peer Sanofi's animal health business (notified Sept. 19/deadline extended to Nov. 9 from Oct. 24 )

-- German shipping company Hapag-Lloyd to merge with Kuwait-based United Arab Shipping Co (notified Oct. 3/deadline Nov. 9)

-- U.S. medical devices maker Abbott Laboratories to acquire U.S. peer St Jude (notified Oct. 3/deadline Nov. 9)

NOV 11

-- Private investment firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice to acquire medical home care equipment maker Drive Devilbiss Healthcare (notified Oct. 5/deadline Nov. 11/simplified)

NOV 14

-- Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to acquire a 39.99 percent stake in Glencore Agriculture Ltd from mining company Glencore (notified Oct. 6/deadline Nov. 14/simplified)

NOV 15

-- French drugmaker Sanofi unit Sanofi Pasteur SA to acquire sole control of some human vaccines and immunoglobulins which it now jointly owns with U.S. drugmaker Merck & Co (notified Oct. 7/deadline Nov. 15/simplified)

-- Buyout firm Carlyle to acquire a minority stake in German clinic chain Schoen Klinik (notified Oct. 7/deadline Nov. 15)

NOV 16

-- Optima Bidco (Jersey) Ltd, the parent of petrol station operator Euro Garages, to acquire petrol station and convenience store operator EFR Group B.V. (notified Oct. 10/deadline Nov. 16/simplified)

-- French car parts supplier Valeo to acquire German clutch maker FTE Group (notified Oct. 10/deadline Nov. 16)

NOV 17

-- Platinum Equity Group to acquire power and infrastructure management products provider Emerson Network Power Business (notified Oct. 11/Nov. 17/simplified)

-- Private equity firm Naxicap to acquire German personnel services provider TimePartner (notified Oct. 11/deadline Nov. 17/simplified)

NOV 18

-- Swiss hotel services provider Kuoni GTA to acquire hotel distribution and destination management provider MTS Globe (notified Oct. 12/deadline Nov. 18)

NOV 21

-- German supermarket chain Metro to acquire French food service delivery company Colruyt France SAS (notified Oct. 13/deadline Nov. 21/simplified)

NOV 22

-- U.S. oil services company FMC Technologies to merge with French oil services company Technip (notified Oct. 14/deadline Nov. 22)

-- U.S. software company Microsoft to acquire social network LinkedIn (notified Oct. 14/deadline Nov. 22)

-- French household equipment maker Groupe SEB to acquire German peer WMF from private equity firm KKR (notified Oct. 14/deadline Nov. 22)

NOV 23

-- French investment firm Ardian to acquire German car parts maker Weber Automotive (notified Oct. 17/deadline Nov. 23/simplified

NOV 25

-- Cinema chain AMC UK, which is a unit of U.S. company AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, which in turn is owned by China's Dalian Wanda Group, to acquire Odeon and UCI Cinemas Holdings Ltd from Terra Firma Investments (notified Oct. 19/deadline Nov. 25/simplified)

FEB 6

-- U.S. chemicals company Dow Chemical to merge with DuPont (notified June 22/deadline Feb. 6)

FEB 23

-- German cement producers Heidelbergcement and Schwenk to jointly acquire Mexican peer Cemex's Croatian unit (notified Sept. 5/deadline extended to Feb. 23 from Oct. 10 after the European Commission opened an in-depth investigation)

SUSPENDED

-- Azerbaijan's state energy company SOCAR to buy stakes in Greek natural gas grid operator DESFA from Greek natural gas utility DEPA (notified Oct. 1/deadline suspended on Jan. 21)

GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS

DEADLINES:

The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.

Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90 additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working days.

SIMPLIFIED:

Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as non-simplified - that is, ordinary first-stage reviews - until they are approved.