BRUSSELS Feb 14 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS

-- Swedish hygiene products and forestry group SCA to acquire German bandage and plaster cast maker BSN from private equity firm EQT (approved Feb. 13)

-- Investment fund EQT Fund Management to acquire joint control of Germany energy company Getec Energie Holding which is now solely controlled by GEH GmbH (approved Feb. 10)

NEW LISTINGS

-- General Electric Co to acquire rotor blade maker LM Wind Power Holding