Paul Singer's hedge fund dissolves stake in Interpublic
Feb 14 U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management Corp has dissolved its stake in advertising company Interpublic Group of Companies Inc, a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday.
BRUSSELS Feb 14 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
-- Swedish hygiene products and forestry group SCA to acquire German bandage and plaster cast maker BSN from private equity firm EQT (approved Feb. 13)
-- Investment fund EQT Fund Management to acquire joint control of Germany energy company Getec Energie Holding which is now solely controlled by GEH GmbH (approved Feb. 10)
NEW LISTINGS
-- General Electric Co to acquire rotor blade maker LM Wind Power Holding
Feb 14 U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management Corp has dissolved its stake in advertising company Interpublic Group of Companies Inc, a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday.
Feb 15 The world's largest physically-backed gold fund said on Wednesday it has been certified as sharia compliant, the latest effort aimed at spurring demand for bullion from investors across majority-Muslim countries.
HONG KONG, Feb 15 Hong Kong police are struggling to deal with digital pump-and-dump schemes targeting brokerages - a little-known type of computer-generated fraud that surged in the Chinese territory last year.