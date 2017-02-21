EU mergers and takeovers (Feb 21)

BRUSSELS, Feb 21 (Reuters) - The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS

-- None

NEW LISTINGS

-- Danish container shipping company Maersk to acquire German peer Hamburg Sud (notified Feb. 20/deadline March 27)

-- French bank Credit Agricole subsidiary and French asset manager Amundi to acquire rival Pioneer Investments from UniCredit (notified Feb. 20/deadline March 27)

-- U.S. conglomerate Standard Industries to acquire German roof tile maker Braas Monier (notified Feb. 20/deadline March 27)

-- Private equity firm Bain Capital to acquire Italian tyre maker Fintyre (notified Feb. 17/deadline March 24/simplified)

EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES

None

FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE

FEB 21

-- U.S. healthcare company Johnson & Johnson to acquire U.S. peer Abbot Laboratories' eye-surgery unit (notified Jan. 17/deadline Feb. 21)

FEB 23

-- U.S. technology products distributor Tech Data to acquire U.S. electrical components distributor Avnet's IT business (notified Jan. 19/deadline Feb. 23)

FEB 27

-- German engineering company Siemens to acquire U.S. software company Mentor Graphics (notified Jan. 23/deadline Feb. 27)

-- Japan's NKT Cables to acquire Swiss power and automation company ABB's high voltage cable business (notified Jan. 23/deadline Feb. 27)

MARCH 2

-- Swiss-based chemicals group Ineos to acquire French chemical company Arkema's Oxo-alcohols business (notified Jan. 26/deadline March 2)

-- U.S. private equity firm KKR & Co LP to acquire Japanese conglomerate Hitachi's power tools unit Hitachi Koki (notified Jan. 26/deadline March 2/simplified)

-- Japanese brewer Asahi Group Holdings Ltd to acquire Anheuser-Busch InBev's beer businesses in central and eastern Europe (notified Jan. 26/deadline March 2)

MARCH 7

-- Investment group KKCG and Taiwanese technology company Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, which is also known as Foxconn, to set up a private equity fund (notified Jan. 31/deadline March 7/simplified)

-- South Korean conglomerate Samsung Electronics to acquire U.S. car and audio systems maker Harman International Industries (notified Jan. 31/deadline March 7/simplified)

MARCH 8

-- Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) to acquire minority stake and joint control along with Apax Partners over software development services provider GlobalLogic Holdings Ltd (notified Feb. 1/deadline March 8/simplified)

-- UK tech company Micro Focus to acquire Hewlett-Packard Enterprise's software business (notified Feb. 1/deadline March 8)

MARCH 9

-- Private equity firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts (KKR) to acquire a stake in German market research firm GfK (notified Feb. 2/deadline March 9/simplified)

-- U.S. aircraft component maker Rockwell Collins to acquire U.S. aircraft interior maker B/E Aerospace (notified Feb. 2/deadline March 9/simplified)

MARCH 10

-- Denmark's Dong Energy, Australian investment bank Macquarie Group Ltd and Taiwanese chemicals company Swancor Ind Co Ltd to jointly acquire a Taiwanese offshore wind farm Formosa 1 Wind Power Co Ltd (notified Feb. 3/deadline March 10/simplified)

-- Slovenian energy group Petrol to take majority stake in natural gas wholesaler Geoplin (notified Feb. 3/deadline March 10)

-- Fairfax Financial HOldings Ltd to acquired certain Latin American and eastern European operations of American International Group (AIG). (notified Feb. 3/deadline March 10/simplified)

MARCH 13

-- Canada's Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSPIB) and Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America (TIAA) to acquire joint control of U.S. data centre operator Vantage Data Centers Holding Company (notified Feb. 6/deadline March 13/simplified)

-- Finnish fibre materials company Ahlstrom to merge with Finnish specialty paper maker Munksjo (notified Feb. 6/deadline March 13)

-- Private equity firms KKR and KSL Capital Partners IV to acquire joint control of U.S. hospitality operator Apple Leisure Group (notified Feb. 6/deadline March 13/simplified)

-- French banking mutual group Credit Mutuel Arkea and private equity firm Bridgepoint to acquire joint control of French consultancy Groupe Primonial (notified Feb. 6/deadline March 13/simplified)

-- Japan's Mitsui Group to acquire a stake in UK train operator Group Anglia Rail Holdings from Dutch state-owned public transport firm Abellio (notified Feb. 2/deadline March 13/simplified)

-- German engineering company Siemens to merge assets with Spain's Gamesa to form the world's largest wind turbine maker (notified Feb. 6/deadline March 13)

MARCH 14

-- U.S. asset manager The Blackstone Group to acquire German property developer Officefirst Immobilien AG (notified Feb. 7/deadline March 14/simplified)

-- Private equity firm HIG Capital to acquire IT security products maker Infinigate Holding AG (notified Feb. 7/deadline March 14/simplified)

MARCH 16

-- Australian investment bank Macquarie Group and the UK's National Grid to acquire joint control of National Grid's gas distribution business (notified Feb. 9/deadline March 16)

MARCH 17

-- U.S. wireless carrier AT&T to acquire U.S. broadcaster and TV studio Time Warner (notified Feb. 10/deadline March 17/simplified)

MARCH 20

-- Private equity firms Advent International Corp and Bain Capital to jointly acquire German payment group Concardis (notified Feb. 13/deadline March 20/simplified)

-- General Electric Co to acquire rotor blade maker LM Wind Power Holding