EU mergers and takeovers (Sept 14)

BRUSSELS, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS

-- Aviation group EADS and Singapore airplane repair group Singapore Technologies Aerospace, which is owned by ST Engineering, to set up a joint venture Elbe Flugzeugwerke (approved Sept. 13)

-- Private equity firms Bridgepoint and Orlando Italy Management S.A. to acquire joint control of Italian cosmetic products distributor Limoni S.p.A. (approved Sept. 12)

NEW LISTINGS

None

EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES

None

FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE

SEPT 20

-- Austrian energy company Verbund and German engineering group Siemens to set up a joint venture to provide electric mobility services in Austria (notified Aug. 16/deadline Sept. 20)

-- French insurer Euler Hermes and Spanish insurer Mapfre to set up a joint venture (notified Aug. 16/deadline Sept. 20)

SEPT 21

-- French engineering company Alstom and French sovereign fund FSI to acquire joint control of French tramway maker Translohr (notified Aug. 17/deadline Sept. 21)

-- U.S. electronic parts distributor Avnet to buy German distributor of data center services Magirus (notified Aug. 17/deadline Sept. 21)

SEPT 27

-- Vivendi’s Universal Music Group to buy British record label EMI’s recorded music unit from Citigroup Inc (notified Feb. 17/deadline extended for the third time to Sept. 27 from Sept. 6 after Universal offers remedies)

SEPT 28

-- Danish dairy co-operative Arla Foods to acquire British co-operative Milk Link (notified Aug. 9/deadline extended to Sept. 28 from Sept. 14 after Arla Foods submitted commitments)

-- Danish dairy co-operative Arla Foods to acquire German co-operative Milch-Union Hocheifel (notified Aug. 24/deadline Sept. 28)

OCT 1

-- Hong Kong property developer Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd and Power Asset Holdings Ltd to buy British gas company Wales and West Utilities (notified Aug. 27/deadline Oct. 1/simplified)

OCT 5

-- U.S. drugmaker Watson Pharmaceuticals Inc to buy Swiss peer Actavis Group (notified Aug. 31/deadline Oct. 5)

OCT 8

-- Rail logistics companies Comsa Rail Transport, Naviland Cargo and Grupo Logistico Sese to set up a Spanish joint venture (notified Sept. 3/deadline Oct. 8/simplified)

OCT 11

-- Private equity firms Carlyle and BC Partners to acquire U.S. industrial pumps maker Hamilton Sundstrand Industrial which is owned by United Technologies Corp (notified Sept. 6/deadline Oct. 11/simplified)

OCT 12

-- Private equity firm Carlyle Group LP to buy photo agency Getty Images Inc from private equity firm Hellman & Friedman LLC (notified Sept. 7/deadline Oct. 12/simplified)

-- U.S. technology distributor Ingram Micro Inc to acquire rival BrightPoint Inc (notified Sept. 7/deadline Oct. 12)

OCT 15

-- Austrian engineer Andritz to purchase German peer Schuler (notified Sept. 10/deadline Oct. 15)

OCT 24

-- Finnish group Outokumpu to acquire German group ThyssenKrupp’s Inoxum stainless steel unit (notified April 10/deadline extended for the second time to Oct. 24 from Sept. 26 after the companies asked for more time)

NOV 30

-- Hong Kong’s Hutchison 3G, which is part of Hutchison Whampoa, to acquire telecoms operator Orange Austria from France Telecom (notified May 7/deadline extended for the third time to Nov. 30 from Nov. 27 to allow a market test of Hutchison 3G’s concessions)

JAN 15

-- U.S. mail delivery company United Parcel Service Inc to acquire Dutch peer TNT Express (notified June 15/deadline extended for the fourth time to Jan. 15 from Dec. 20 after the European Commission asked for more time)

FEB 6

-- Ryanair to acquire Aer Lingus (notified July 24/deadline extended for the second time to Feb. 6 from Jan. 14)

GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS

DEADLINES:

The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working days to 35 working days, to consider either a company’s proposed remedies or an EU member state’s request to handle the case.

Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90 additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working days.

SIMPLIFIED:

Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as non-simplified -- that is, ordinary first-stage reviews -- until they are approved.