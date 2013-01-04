EU mergers and takeovers (Jan 4)

BRUSSELS, Jan 4 (Reuters) - The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS

None

NEW LISTINGS

U.S. clothing firm PVH to acquire American clothing company Warnaco (notified Jan. 4/deadline Feb. 7)

EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES

None

FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE

DEC 19

-- Canadian private equity company Onex Corp to buy German plastics machinery maker KraussMaffei AG (notified Nov. 14/deadline Dec. 19)

DEC 21

-- German meat producer FIRoWa Handels GmbH and peer OSI Europe Foodworks to set up a joint venture (notified Nov. 16/deadline Dec. 21/simplified)

-- Investment bank Goldman Sachs and private equity firm KKR to acquire joint control of hotel operator QMH (notified Nov. 16/deadline Dec. 21)

-- Walt Disney Co to buy Lucasfilm (notified Nov. 16/deadline Dec. 21)

-- U.S. communications company Syniverse Technologies to buy Luxembourg-based communications services company Mach (notified Nov. 16/deadline Dec. 21)

JAN 9

-- U.S. private equity firm AEA Investors LP and the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board to acquire joint control of Luxembourg-based automated handling systems maker Dematic (notified Nov. 23/deadline Jan. 9/simplified)

JAN 10

-- General Motors France, a subsidiary of General Motors , and SSPF, which is a holding company of car distributor the Maurin Group, to acquire joint control of Opel car distributor Auto Distribution Provence (notified Nov. 26/deadline Jan. 10/simplified)

JAN 14

-- Private equity firm HIG Europe Capital to buy car fuel distributor Petrochem Carless Holdings (notified Nov. 28/deadline Jan. 14)

-- Alpha Bank, Eurobank EFG Private Bank (Luxembourg) SA and Bank of Cyprus Public Co Ltd to acquire shopping mall operator Liberty Center SRL (notified Nov. 28/deadline Jan. 14/simplified)

JAN 15

-- Private equity firm Reggeborgh to acquire sole control of Dutch builder Koninklijke Volker Wessels Stevin (notified Nov. 29/deadline Jan. 15/simplified)

-- U.S. agribusiness group Bunge Group to buy biodiesel producers Mannheim Bio Fuel GmbH, which is based in Germany, and Novaol Austria (notified Nov. 29/deadline Jan. 15/simplified)

JAN 16

-- Hedge fund Strategic Value Partners to buy German plastic films group Kloeckner Pentaplast from private equity firm Blackstone Group LP (notified Nov. 30/deadline Jan. 16)

JAN 18

-- Polish chemicals company Azoty Tarnow to buy Polish fertiliser and chemicals producer Zaklady Azotowe Pulawy (notified Dec. 4/deadline Jan. 18)

JAN 22

-- Irish credit institution Elavon Financial Services Ltd, which is a subsidiary of U.S. bank Bancorp, and Spanish bank Banco Santander to set up a joint venture (notified Dec. 6/deadline Jan. 22/simplified)

JAN 23

-- Private investor firm Apollo to acquire control of watch retailer Aurum Holdings (notified Dec. 7/deadline Jan. 23/simplified)

JAN 28

-- Private investment firm Vitronet Investments, which is jointly controlled by German utility RWE and Luxembourg-based Aesop S.a.r.l, to acquire German information services provider Infinity (notified Dec. 12/deadline Jan. 28/simplified)

JAN 29

-- Investment bank Goldman Sachs, TPG LundyCo L.P. and British bank Barclays to jointly acquire British hotel operator Kew Green (notified Dec. 13/deadline Jan. 29/simplified)

JAN 30

-- Japanese car parts company Yazaki Europe to acquire sole control of car electrical distribution systems maker S-Y Systems Technologies Europe, which jointly controlled by Yazaki and Continental Automotive GmbH (notified Dec. 14/deadline Jan. 30/simplified)

JAN 31

-- Austria’s EVN Netz GmbH, Austrian pipeline operator Fergnas Netz and gas network Gasnetz Steiermark to acquire a stake in Austrian Gas Grid Management (notified Dec. 17/deadline Jan. 31/simplified)

FEB 5

-- U.S. mail delivery company United Parcel Service Inc to acquire Dutch peer TNT Express (notified June 15/deadline extended for the fifth time to Feb. 5 from Jan. 15 after UPS offered commitments)

-- German private equity group Droege International to take control of German technology company ALSO-Actebis (notified Dec. 21/deadline Feb. 5)

FEB 6

-- German service company BayWa AG to acquire a 60 percent stake in German agricultural wholesaler and retailer Bohnhorst Agrarhandel (notified Dec. 21/deadline Feb. 6)

FEB 7

-- U.S. clothing firm PVH to acquire clothing company Warnaco (notified Jan. 3/deadline Feb. 7)

FEB 27

-- Ryanair to acquire Aer Lingus (notified July 24/deadline extended for the third time to Feb. 27 from Feb. 6 after Ryanair offered more commitments)

GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS

DEADLINES:

The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working days to 35 working days, to consider either a company’s proposed remedies or an EU member state’s request to handle the case.

Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90 additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working days.

SIMPLIFIED:

Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as non-simplified -- that is, ordinary first-stage reviews -- until they are approved.