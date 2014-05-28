EU mergers and takeovers (May 28)

BRUSSELS, May 28 (Reuters) - The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS

-- Hutchison 3G UK to acquire Telefonica Ireland, a unit of Spanish telecoms provider Telefonica (approved May 28)

-- Private French agro-industrial group Soufflet to take sole control of French bakery group Neuhauser (approved May 28)

-- Danish cooperative food company Danish Crown to acquire remaining 50 percent of Saturn Nordic Holding AB, which owns pork and beef processing firm Sokolow, from Finnish food company HKScan OYJ (approved May 28)

NEW LISTINGS

-- Investment fund China Huaxin Post and Telecommunication Economy Development Center to acquire French telecoms equipment maker Alcatel-Lucent’s enterprise business (notified May 27/deadline July 4/simplified)

-- Private equity firm The Carlyle Group to acquire commodities merchant Traxys (notified May 26/deadline July 3/simplified)

EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES

None

FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE

JUNE 10

-- Italian insurer Unipol to sell assets to German peer Allianz (notified April 29/deadline June 10)

JUNE 12

-- Heidelberger Leben Holding AG, which is owned by private equity firm Cinven Capital Management, to acquire insurer Skandia’s units in Germany and Austria (notified May 2/deadline June 12/simplified)

-- U.S. chemical manufacturer Ashland Inc to sell its water technologies unit to private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (notified May 2/deadline June 12)

JUNE 13

-- British utility Centrica, iCON Infrastructure Partners and Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners to buy the retail arm and other assets of Irish state-owned power provider Bord Gais Energy (notified May 5/deadline June 13)

JUNE 16

-- U.S. firm Federal-Mogul Corp to buy part of the friction materials business, including the European friction materials business, of Honeywell International Inc (notified April 16/deadline extended to June 16 from May 28 after Federal-Mogul offered commitments)

-- Kuwaiti state oil group Kuwait Petroleum Corp to acquire Italian petroleum product companies Shell Italia SpA and Shell Italia Aviazione Srl from energy company Royal Dutch Shell (notified May 6/deadline June 16)

-- Japanese metals maker Hitachi Metals Ltd to acquire a 51 percent stake in MMC Superalloy Corp which is now solely controlled by Mitsubishi Materials Corp (notified May 6/deadline June 16/simplified)

JUNE 18

-- Katara Hospitality, owned by Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund Qatar Investment Authority, to acquire joint control of a portfolio of hotels which are jointly controlled by British hotel operator InterContinental Hotels Group ( notified May 8/deadline June 18/simplified)

-- Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners to buy specialty dry-mix solutions producer Parexgroup from construction company Materis (notified May 8/deadline June 18)

JUNE 19

-- U.S. car dealer Penske Automotive Group Inc and Spanish car dealer Ibericar to acquire joint control of Spanish car dealer Ibericar Keldenich S.L. which is now solely controlled by Ibericar (notified May 15/deadline June 19/simplified)

-- Japanese trading company Toyota Tsusho Corp to acquire German metals recycling company Scholz (notified May 12/deadline June 19/simplified)

-- German private equity firm Kallisto Einhundertste Vermoegensverwaltungs-GmbH, which is controlled by private equity company Permira Holdings Ltd, to acquire German chemical company CABB (notified May 12/deadline June 19/simplified)

JUNE 20

-- German airline Lufthansa and aviation training company CAE to set up a training joint venture (notified May 13/deadline June 20/simplified)

JUNE 23

-- Private equity firm Blackstone to acquire sole control of Pinafore Holdings B.V., which owns industrial products maker Gates Worldwide Ltd (notified May 14/deadline June 23/simplified)

JUNE 25

-- French utility EDF to acquire the domestic activities of French energy services company Dalkia which is now jointly controlled by EDF and French water and waste group Veolia (notified May 16/deadline June 25)

-- British mobile phone retailer Carphone Warehouse and British electrical retailer Dixons Retail to merge (notified May 16/deadline Jun2 25)

-- Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), Peruvian engineering company Grana y Montero and Spanish gas network operator Enagas to acquire joint control of Peruvian gas pipeline operator Tecgas Inc which is now solely controlled by CPPIB (notified May 16/deadline June 25/simplified)

JUNE 26

-- Chinese electronics company Lenovo Group Ltd to buy Google’s Motorola Mobility handset division (notified May 19/deadline June 26/simplified)

JUNE 27

-- Qatar Investment Authority to acquire a stake in an American Express business travel joint venture (notified May 20/deadline June 27)

JUNE 30

-- German healthcare group Fresenius SE to form a joint venture with Russian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Sistema (notified May 21/deadline June 30/simplified)

JULY 1

-- Private equity firms The Carlyle Group and PAI Partners to jointly acquire French sensors maker Custom Sensors & Technologies from French electrical gear maker Schneider Electric (notified May 22/deadline July 1/simplified)

-- Swedish steelmaker SSAB to buy Finnish peer Rautaruukki Corp (notified May 22/deadline July 1)

JULY 2

-- British telecoms operator Vodafone to acquire Spanish cables company Ono (notified May 23/deadliine July 2)

JULY 3

-- Dutch insurer Ageas to acquire 49 percent of Portuguese non-life insurers Medis Companhia Portuguesa de Seguros de Saude S.A. and Ocidental Companhia Portuguesa de Seguros which is only solely owned by Banco Comercial Portugues (notified May 26/deadline July 3/simplified)

JULY 8

-- Swiss cement maker Holcim to buy some of Mexican peer Cemex’s assets in Europe . (notified Sept. 3/deadline extended for the third time to July 8 from May 2)

JULY 10

-- Spanish telecoms provider Telefonica to buy Dutch peer KPN’s German unit (notified Oct. 31/deadline extended to July 10 from July 3)

SEPT 5

-- Mexican cement producer Cemex to acquire Swiss peer Holcim’s Spanish cement business (notified Feb. 28/deadline extended to April 23 from April 4 after Cemex submitted concessions/in-depth investigation announced April 23/new deadline Sept. 5)

SEPT 18

-- U.S. chemical maker Huntsman Corp to acquire U.S. peer Rockwood Holdings’s titanium dioxide pigments business (notified Jan. 29/deadline extended to Sept. 18 from Aug. 20/commitments submitted on March 28)

OCT 17

-- U.S. cable company Liberty Global to acquire Dutch peer Ziggo (notified March 14/deadline extended to Oct. 17 from Sept. 19 after Liberty Global asked for more time)

GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS

DEADLINES:

The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working days to 35 working days, to consider either a company’s proposed remedies or an EU member state’s request to handle the case.

Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90 additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working days.

SIMPLIFIED:

Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as non-simplified -- that is, ordinary first-stage reviews -- until they are approved. (Editing by Foo Yun Chee)